Young aviators encouraged to Reach for the Sky in skills and outreach programme

Giving young people from under-represented groups the opportunity to pursue a career in aviation.

Aviation Minister rallies industry to get more people to choose a career in aviation through skills and outreach scheme

latest funding adds to £1.5 million funding for skills training, with wider outreach having already propelled 100,000 young people into the sector

recipients include 18-year-old aspiring pilot from north London making his dreams of becoming a commercial pilot a reality

Young people from underrepresented groups will be able to pursue a career in aviation thanks to new government funding for an aviation skills and outreach programme.

Launched today (26 July 2024) by Aviation Minister, Mike Kane,this latest round of funding for the skills and outreach programme, Reach for the Sky, serves as a way for young people aged 4 to 18 from under-represented groups that may not otherwise have had the opportunity to pursue a career in aviation, to do so.

Now in its third year, organisations can from today apply for a share of £750,000 that will help them deliver outreach programmes which will provide events, taster days, mentorship schemes and educational initiatives with schools and universities – building on the government’s promise to secure the long-term future of aviation and give young people the opportunities they deserve.

Aviation Minister, Mike Kane, said:

Our aviation industry is one of the best in the world and it’s the talented people within it that makes it so successful – the primary purpose of leadership is to create new leaders. Having a diverse workforce that can effectively address future challenges – from growing passenger demand to decarbonisation – is crucial and our Reach for the Sky Challenge Fund is inspiring the next generation to be part of this ever-growing travel sector.

Several barriers hinder people from joining the aviation industry – including limited access to further education, financial constraints, and lack of exposure to career pathways.

With only 5% of pilots being women, fewer black young people being exposed to aviation opportunities than their white peers, and almost three quarters of airline staff based in London and the South West, both government and industry are working together to ensure the industry is open to everyone.

Reach for the Sky brings fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to the table, and this new pot of funding will add to the £1.5 million already provided. Outreach programmes supported by the Department for Transport (DfT) have already helped over 100,000 young people discover a career in aviation.

Previous recipients of DfT-funded schemes include 18-year-old aspiring pilot Joshua Merchan-Nicholls from Finchley, North London. Since 2021, he has been tirelessly working towards a career as a commercial pilot – a dream he’s had since he was 7 years old – and was recently awarded a gliding scholarship from the Air League as part of the DfT-funded Soaring to Success programme.

The Air League, aimed at breaking down barriers into the aviation industry, offers a range of scholarships, volunteering programmes and events for people of all backgrounds, and has recently celebrated its 12,000th recipient. Not only is Joshua hoping to start a pilot training course, but he has also set his heart on helping young people from similar backgrounds achieve rewarding careers in aviation.

Joshua Merchan-Nicholls said:

I was 7 when I first imagined myself as a pilot and I’ve followed this dream ever since. Thanks to the Air League, I received a gliding scholarship in 2022, which gave me my first experience of solo flying and made me even more enthusiastic! I’m grateful that these organisations exist because they open opportunities for people like me who always wanted to fly and they show the possibility of a career to people who hadn’t considered it before. It’s great that the government is supporting young people like this.

Claire MacAleese, Chair of the Air League, said:

For 115 years the Air League has been inspiring the aviators of tomorrow. The Department for Transport’s Reach for the Sky programme is an important part of keeping that momentum going. Reach for the Sky has been pivotal to our Soaring to Success programme over the past 2 years and more than 20,000 state school students have engaged in learning about a career in aviation and our flying days as a result.

As the industry undergoes a revolution driven by technology, decarbonisation and passenger experience, creating a more inclusive and accessible pathway into the exciting world of aviation is crucial to its continuing success.

Sophie Jones, Head of Organisational Capability and STEM Sponsor at UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said:

The aerospace sector will stall without young people with new ideas and innovations joining it. The Reach for the Sky Challenge fund brings in people from diverse backgrounds to gain skills and pursue fantastic careers in aerospace. As the regulator we are committed to inspiring the next generation to get their feet off the ground and Reach for the Sky helps fund our extensive STEM program.

Applications for the fund are now open until September 2024 and decisions will be agreed upon by a joint panel of DfT and the CAA – which administers the fund on DfT’s behalf.

