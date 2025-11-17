Young Carer Grant extended to 19-year-olds

Providing greater support to young carers.

Young carers up to age 19 will now receive Young Carer Grant following an expansion of the benefit delivered by Social Security Scotland.

The grant which was previously open to 16 to 18-year-olds is a Scottish only benefit that gives young carers a yearly payment of £390.25.

The payment can be used to pay for whatever the young person wants – like driving lessons, tech to help with work or study or new clothes.

The grant is available to young people who spend at least 16 hours a week caring for someone who receives a disability benefit.​ It is available to young people who are in education, employed or out of work.

Social Justice Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“Young Carer Grant recognises the important contribution that young carers make, and I’m proud that we’re able to extend eligibility further to include 19-year-olds.

“Young carers often miss out on activities enjoyed by other people their age – Young Carer Grant provides some support towards helping them do the things they like outside of their caring responsibilities.

“This is just one of the improvements being made to support for carers and our wider social security system, ensuring that people are treated with dignity, fairness and respect.

“I would encourage young carers across the country to check their eligibility and to see what other support is available to them.”

Millie is 19 and cares for her mum and older sister in Fort William. She said:

“I was told about the Young Carer Grant through our community link worker and was able to apply for it when I was 16, 17 and 18 which was very beneficial towards my driving lessons and car insurance. It’s absolutely brilliant that Young Carer Grant is up to the age of 19 now. It will definitely benefit a lot of young adult carers who don’t receive any financial benefits.”

Background

Young Carer Grant has been available to young carers in Scotland since 2019.

Applicants must have been caring for one or more people for an average of 16 hours a week for at least the last three months. If they care for more than one person, they can combine the hours of the people they care for to average 16 hours a week.

A total of 4,135 Young Carer Grant payments were made in the 2024/25 financial year. This is the highest number of payments in a financial year since the grant’s launch. (Young Carer Grant statistics 2024/25)

Young carers providing care for 35 hours a week or more may be entitled to Carer Support Payment. Young Carer Grant is not available to people who already receive Carer Support Payment.

To find out more about social security support for unpaid carers and to check eligibility, visit mygov.scot/carers

Information on other support, such as financial support, wellbeing support and short breaks from caring, can be found at Help if you're a carer - mygov.scot