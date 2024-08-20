Thomas Ashwell-Lewis has been a young carer for 11 years, supporting his mum to care for his sister who has cerebral palsy.

The 17 year old, from Monmouthshire, said he had loved each of the previous two festivals and was looking forward to returning as a trainee youth worker this year.

He added:

Thanks to the festival I’ve made lasting friendships with other young carers. Activities on offer have also helped me build confidence and develop leadership skills, which have helped me in my new role. Whether you’re looking to relax or have a busy few days filled with fun, the festival is a holiday from your responsibilities and a chance to recharge your batteries. It’s invaluable for our own mental health and wellbeing. I’m excited to return this year and experience the festival from a different perspective.

This year Wales Young Carers’ Festival will see 350 young carers aged 11 to 18 attend from all over Wales.

The event – which features a wide range of activities from graffiti art and music production, to inflatables, cinema experience, and silent disco – starts today (Tuesday 20 August 2024) and runs until Thursday.

Melanie Rees, from the charity Credu, is the co-ordinator for the Wales Young Carers’ Festival. She said:

This annual event is a unique opportunity for young carers to take a much-needed break from caring and receive the recognition they deserve for all their hard work. Everything from camping arrangements to activities, entertainment, and food and drink is provided, ensuring that young carers can fully enjoy themselves without any financial worries. We are proud of what has been achieved by the festival to date and we look forward to building on this success for years to come.

Social Care Minster, Dawn Bowden, said: