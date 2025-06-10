Welsh Government
|Printable version
Young carers encouraged to benefit from support
As Carers Week begins, a new Welsh Government campaign aims to help young people recognise when they are carers and connect them with available support.
Around 30,000 young carers in Wales provide physical and emotional support to family members with disabilities or long-term health needs.
But some struggle to balance caring with education, social life and hobbies, and often go unidentified, missing out on crucial help.
The social media campaign features short videos of young carers sharing their responsibilities and directs viewers to support services.
Tamanna from Swansea continues caring for her mother including during important celebrations like Eid al-Adha.
Tamanna yesterday said:
I am a 23-year-old British Bangladeshi. Alongside my siblings I am an unpaid carer for my mum who has a range of medical conditions.
As I live with her, I am her primary carer. I don't think about this as care as it’s my mum and I love her dearly and want the best for her.
However, it can become difficult when I am unable to take time off from work. It's a struggle but we manage by working together as a family. Eid celebrations are always at my mum’s house where everyone comes together to enjoy the much-needed family time.
This also gives me a form of respite where I do not have to worry about my mum falling or needing something as there are others in the house. This is what Eid truly means for us. It is a time of remembering and being there for one another.
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden yesterday said:
As we mark Carers Week, hearing voices like Tamanna's reminds us that caring responsibilities don't pause for holidays. This campaign helps young people recognise when they're caring and connects them with vital support.
We want to ensure young carers don't miss educational opportunities or struggle with their wellbeing. By seeing themselves in these stories, I hope more young people will reach out for the support they deserve.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/young-carers-encouraged-benefit-support
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government extends funding for coastal capacity building10/06/2025 14:05:00
Coastal communities across Wales will receive continued support as the Welsh Government extends its successful Coastal Capacity Building Scheme for two more years.
Over 60 jobs to be safeguarded at car parts manufacturer10/06/2025 09:05:00
Support from the Welsh Government is set to help create and safeguard more than 60 jobs at a Torfaen car parts manufacturer, helping it secure valuable new business with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
GPs trained to spot endometriosis earlier09/06/2025 16:05:00
GPs across Wales are being trained to recognise the symptoms of endometriosis earlier, to help improve women's care and diagnosis.
Community heroes celebrated during Volunteers Week09/06/2025 14:05:00
Thousands of lives across Wales have been improved by volunteers whose vital work has been celebrated by the Welsh Government during national Volunteers Week.
First Minister and Future Generations Commissioner visit Borth climate change project09/06/2025 11:33:00
A solar panel project that powers a GP surgery in Ceredigion provided the venue for the First Minister and the Future Generations Commissioner to discuss Wales' sustainable future recently.
Spending more than a penny on toilet upgrades across Mid Wales09/06/2025 09:20:00
Public conveniences on key travel routes across Powys are to benefit from significant upgrades thanks to almost £500,000 of funding.
Domestic abuse practice guidance: Cafcass Cymru06/06/2025 14:05:00
Cafcass Cymru is pleased to announce the publication of its Domestic Abuse Practice Guidance suite.
New research finds strong trends towards Welsh language place names06/06/2025 12:05:00
Research on how property, street, and business names are changing across Wales shows a clear shift towards using Welsh language place names.
Ceredigion school embraces Welsh medium education journey06/06/2025 09:20:00
Welsh Language Secretary Mark Drakeford visited Ysgol Henry Richard in Tregaron, praising its progress toward Welsh-medium education.