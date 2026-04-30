Young children motivated to learn language

Primary‑aged children across England want more time for language learning in schools, finds a new British Council survey for the National Consortium for Languages Education (NCLE) – a Department for Education‑funded, research‑informed programme led by UCL Institute of Education.

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The survey of 2,000 pupils aged 7–11 found that over two‑thirds (67%) would like to spend more time learning languages at school, with enthusiasm particularly strong among younger pupils. More than four in five seven‑year‑olds (81%) said they wanted increased language learning, compared with 59% of eleven‑year‑olds, highlighting the importance of sustaining early engagement as pupils progress through primary education.

Children overwhelmingly viewed language learning as enjoyable, with 85% describing it as fun, and 69% saying they would like to continue studying a language when they are able to choose their subjects. Importantly, 67% believe they will use the languages they are learning as adults, underlining pupils’ awareness of the long‑term value of languages for their future lives and careers.

Languages, culture and global understanding

The findings also show that primary language learning plays a central role in pupils’ cultural awareness and global outlook. More than four in five children (82%) said learning a language made them want to visit other countries, while 83% agreed that language learning helps them understand people from different cultures. Most pupils reported that their language lessons include learning about the countries where the language is spoken.

Despite this appetite for global connection, the survey identified a significant gap in opportunities for international engagement. Nearly three‑quarters of pupils (72%) said they had not had contact with pupils in schools in other countries, such as through partnerships or exchanges – an area the NCLE and its partners are seeking to address.

The most commonly taught languages reported by pupils were French (50%) and Spanish (30%), followed by British Sign Language (16%), with smaller numbers learning German and Italian. The findings also reflect the linguistic diversity of pupils’ home lives, with 43% reporting that another language is spoken at home, reinforcing the rich multilingual context within which primary language education sits.

Strengthening provision and tackling inequality

The survey results sit alongside wider evidence of inequality in language learning progression, with pupils in the most affluent state schools significantly more likely to continue with languages at GCSE, as highlighted in the Language Trends England 2025 report. Addressing this gap is a central concern for the NCLE, which is working nationally to improve coherence, ambition and access in language education.

Commenting on the findings, Bernardette Holmes MBE, Honorary Professor at UCL IOE and Director of the National Consortium for Languages Education, said: “Two thousand children have spoken – and we are listening. Primary pupils enjoy learning languages and want to do more of it. It is now time to step up nationally and ensure this opportunity is open to every learner. To achieve this, teachers need and deserve sustained support to introduce an ambitious and inspiring new programme of study for primary languages.”

Vicky Gough, British Council Schools Adviser, yesterday said:

“It’s fantastic to see so much enthusiasm for language learning among primary pupils. We need to make sure that this early enthusiasm is harnessed so that, by the age of 14, pupils are still excited to choose a language at GCSE. “These pupils need to be given more opportunities to communicate and build relationships internationally, so that language learning can feel real, relevant and exciting, giving learners a clear purpose for using their skills. The recent announcement that the UK will join the Erasmus+ scheme in 2027 should provide many opportunities for pupils and teachers to connect with peers overseas and inspire the next generation of language learners.”

UCL IOE leadership in national languages policy

Through its leadership of the NCLE, UCL Institute of Education plays a key role in shaping national languages policy, supporting teachers, and strengthening progression from primary through secondary education. The findings from this survey will inform future NCLE activity, including work on curriculum development, teacher professional learning and international partnership models that bring language learning to life for young learners.

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