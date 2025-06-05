Welsh Government
|Printable version
Young leaders in Ceredigion tackle period poverty in schools
Young people in Ceredigion are making real changes to period dignity, creating practical solutions that are improving lives across their school and beyond.
As active members of their local youth council and Youth Parliament, students across Ceredigion have helped develop new guidelines for schools based on lived experiences, focusing on making products more accessible and reducing stigma. Their work includes educational assemblies for younger pupils, ensuring everyone, including boys, understands periods, helping break down barriers to open conversation.
The Welsh Government's £3.2million Period Dignity fund has improved access to essential period products, which are now freely available in every school and college across Wales.
Thanks to this funding, products can also be found in hundreds of community venues including libraries, leisure centres, food banks, sports clubs and youth hubs throughout Wales.
The Welsh Government remains committed to completely eradicating period poverty by 2027, ensuring no person misses education, work or social activities because they cannot afford or access period products.
Students at Ysgol Bro Pedr in Lampeter have set up a simple but effective 'pick & mix' stand offering free period products.
The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice visited the school this week to see their work firsthand.
Ysgol Bro Pedr student and a member of the Ceredigion Youth Council, Casey, yesterday said:
The pick and mix stands have been here for about two years now, and they contain a lot of period products - some that I didn't even know existed before I saw it, like the reusable pads. They’re by the door, so anyone can just come in and take them, no matter who's there, because you don't need to tell anyone. So it's accessible to everyone, whenever they need it.
The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, yesterday said:
Period products are essential items and should be freely available to everyone who needs them. The thoughtful work being done by these young people at Ysgol Bro Pedr is exactly the kind of initiative we are proud to support. By tackling period stigma and creating practical solutions led by young people themselves, we're building a Wales where period dignity is a reality for all. I've been truly inspired by what I've seen this week.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/young-leaders-ceredigion-tackle-period-poverty-schools
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Pupils with additional learning needs thrive at inclusive school05/06/2025 14:05:00
Education reforms in Wales are creating an inclusive education experience where learners with additional learning needs are supported to thrive in mainstream school life.
Strata Florida visitor centre reopens thanks to local support04/06/2025 16:25:00
The visitor centre at the historical Strata Florida has reopened thanks to support from a local trust.
Smart technology to help people stay at home04/06/2025 15:25:00
Cutting-edge smart technology is helping to transform care options for older people, helping them to stay in their own homes for longer.
Taith international exchange programme extended until 202804/06/2025 14:20:00
A unique Welsh international exchange programme, which has awarded funding to allow over 15,000 people to learn, study and volunteer all over the world has been extended until 2028.
Power up! Welsh games industry gets extra boost with new fund04/06/2025 11:05:00
Six Welsh games development companies are set to receive an £850,000 funding boost from the Welsh Government, helping them to hit ‘play’ on the next level of their projects.
Welsh Government Cabinet meets in Aberystwyth04/06/2025 09:05:00
Welsh Government Ministers West Wales recently, visited communities, hearing from local people and holding their weekly Cabinet meeting in Aberystwyth.
Over £44 million invested to boost standards and support education03/06/2025 16:05:00
Over £44m is being awarded to projects to support key priorities in education in Wales, focusing on areas including literacy, numeracy and science over the next three years.
More financial support for adult learners in further education03/06/2025 14:05:00
Applications for a grant of up to £1,919 for learners aged 19 and over in further education are now open for the 2025 to 2026 academic year.
New legislation will play ‘crucial role’ in protecting Wales’ natural environment03/06/2025 09:05:00
A new law to protect biodiversity and enhance the wellbeing of the people of Wales was yesterday introduced.
Deputy First Minister visits award-winning climate-friendly beef farm02/06/2025 14:05:00
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies has visited an award-winning Anglesey farm to see how sustainable farming practices are creating a blueprint for climate-friendly food production in Wales.