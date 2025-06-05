Young leaders in Ceredigion tackle period poverty in schools

Young people in Ceredigion are making real changes to period dignity, creating practical solutions that are improving lives across their school and beyond.

As active members of their local youth council and Youth Parliament, students across Ceredigion have helped develop new guidelines for schools based on lived experiences, focusing on making products more accessible and reducing stigma. Their work includes educational assemblies for younger pupils, ensuring everyone, including boys, understands periods, helping break down barriers to open conversation.

The Welsh Government's £3.2million Period Dignity fund has improved access to essential period products, which are now freely available in every school and college across Wales.

Thanks to this funding, products can also be found in hundreds of community venues including libraries, leisure centres, food banks, sports clubs and youth hubs throughout Wales.

The Welsh Government remains committed to completely eradicating period poverty by 2027, ensuring no person misses education, work or social activities because they cannot afford or access period products.

Students at Ysgol Bro Pedr in Lampeter have set up a simple but effective 'pick & mix' stand offering free period products.

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice visited the school this week to see their work firsthand.

Ysgol Bro Pedr student and a member of the Ceredigion Youth Council, Casey, yesterday said:

The pick and mix stands have been here for about two years now, and they contain a lot of period products - some that I didn't even know existed before I saw it, like the reusable pads. They’re by the door, so anyone can just come in and take them, no matter who's there, because you don't need to tell anyone. So it's accessible to everyone, whenever they need it.

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, yesterday said: