Young people from all backgrounds to get opportunity to study abroad as UK-EU deal unlocks Erasmus+

The UK and EU have agreed that the UK will join the Erasmus+ scheme in 2027, along with further progress in other areas of the UK-EU reset.

The UK and EU today announced a major package of agreements, including the UK’s association to the Erasmus+ programme in 2027, alongside moving forward on energy market integration and trade.

The agreement to join Erasmus+ in 2027 fulfils a key commitment made at the UK-EU Summit in May and will open up world-class opportunities for young people across the country.

Erasmus+ offers opportunities around education, training, youth, culture and sport for participants of all ages. Over 100,000 people in the UK could benefit from the scheme in the first year alone. Data shows that studying abroad can boost the career prospects of students, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The government will work closely with institutions and young people to maximise take-up - particularly among disadvantaged groups.

Last week, EU Relations Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds met with EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefcovič in Brussels to instruct teams to step up talks before the end of the year.

EU Relations Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said:

Joining Erasmus+ is a huge win for our young people, breaking down barriers and widening horizons to ensure everyone, from every background, has the opportunity to study and train abroad. This is about more than just travel: it’s about future skills, academic success, and giving the next generation access to the best possible opportunities. Today’s agreements prove that our new partnership with the EU is working. We have focused on the public’s priorities and secured a deal that puts opportunity first.

Minister for Skills, Baroness Jacqui Smith, said:

Erasmus+ will open doors for thousands of students and staff right across the country in universities, schools, colleges and adult education. This is about breaking down barriers to opportunity, giving learners the chance to build skills, confidence and international experience that employers value. Through our Plan for Change, we are investing in young people’s futures and widening access to life-changing opportunities.

Sports, Civil Society, Youth and Tourism Minister Stephanie Peacock said:

This government is committed to breaking down barriers to opportunity, and Erasmus+ will play an important role in ensuring young people from all backgrounds can access transformative experiences.

View the UK-EU joint statement here.

Erasmus+ terms

The UK has negotiated financial terms that strike a fair balance between our contribution and the benefits the programme offers, including a 30% discount compared to the default terms under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

This ensures value for UK taxpayers while guaranteeing full participation benefits.

The UK contribution for 2027 will be approximately £570 million. This covers the 2027/28 academic year. Any participation in Erasmus+ into the next Multiannual Financial Framework will need to be agreed in the future and be based on a fair and balanced contribution.

Energy and Trade Progress

The UK and EU have also today agreed progress on talks that could lower electricity costs for British citizens and businesses, launching a detailed phase of talks on the possibility of the UK participating in the EU’s internal electricity market.

Closer cooperation on electricity will bring real benefits to businesses and consumers across the UK, drive up investment in the North Sea and strengthen energy security.

The UK and EU have also agreed to complete talks on the new food and drink (SPS) deal and carbon linking (ETS) agreement before the next UK-EU Summit in 2026.

Notes to Editors:

A UK National Agency will be appointed to administer the Erasmus+ programme, with a dedicated website and guidance well ahead of the 2027 funding call.

The programme will create educational and training opportunities for British school pupils, students in higher or further education, apprentices, adult learners, and staff working in education, young people, youth workers and sports sector professionals. This includes:

Further education students and apprentices undertaking work placements in leading European companies.

Higher education students undertaking study periods or work placements, and staff experiencing job shadowing or training courses.

Those in the adult education sector taking part in individual and group learner mobility - open to a diverse range of adult education organisations.

School groups and youth groups engaging in visits, exchanges, and projects focusing on cultural exchange, leadership, and teamwork.

Beyond learners, education staff benefiting from training, job shadowing, and teaching exchanges abroad to gain new skills and international perspectives.

For the sport sector, coaches and other sports staff taking part in professional development activities abroad and develop partnerships with relevant organisations in other countries.

Studying abroad can boost young people’s life chances – a 2025 UUKI report found that students from less advantaged backgrounds who had studied abroad had a higher five-year average professional-level employment rate (70.2%) than those who didn’t (68.3%).