Young people in Northern Ireland keen to vote but lack political awareness, research finds
New research published today (Monday 9 March) by the Electoral Commission shows young people in Northern Ireland are keen to take part in democracy, but many lack the knowledge and trusted information needed to engage confidently in voting.
The UK-wide study of 11 to 25-year-olds found awareness of politics and democratic institutions among young people in Northern Ireland is lower than the UK average. Knowledge of the Northern Ireland Assembly is the lowest of the devolved nations at 46%, compared with 69% awareness of the Scottish Parliament and 55% awareness of the Welsh Senedd.
Across the UK, young people say they want to learn more about democracy but opportunities in school remain limited. Only around a third of under-18s recall learning about politics at school, while nearly half report seeing fake political information at least weekly, with many concerned about its impact.
The findings are published during Welcome to Your Vote Week, the Electoral Commission’s annual campaign encouraging young people to learn more about democracy and voting. This year’s theme, Why Voting Matters, highlights how voting shapes decisions that affect everyday life.
Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said:
“Young people in Northern Ireland want to take part in democracy, but many do not feel they have the knowledge or trusted information they need. Through Welcome to Your Vote Week, we’re helping young people understand how voting works, why it matters and where to find accurate and trusted information.
“With Assembly and local council elections taking place next year in Northern Ireland, it’s important young people feel confident taking part. It is also encouraging that, despite low trust in politics, most young people support respectful debate and reject abuse towards politicians.”
Natalie Corbett, Interim CEO of Northern Ireland Youth Forum, said:
“Young people consistently tell us that they want to vote and have their voices heard, but many do not always feel they have access to the information or education they need to engage confidently. Initiatives like Welcome to Your Vote Week are important in helping young people understand how voting works and why their voice matters.
"Through our Improving Democratic Education Project, supported by the Electoral Commission, we are working to build confidence, skills and resources that will strengthen democratic education across Northern Ireland.”
Cara Kerlin, Youth Voice Champion from Northern Ireland Youth Forum, said:
“Young people in Northern Ireland want to be informed and want to take part in democracy, but finding trusted sources and the opportunity to learn about democracy can be difficult. Welcome to Your Vote Week encourages us all to learn about the importance of voting and democratic processes. It is important that young people feel prepared and realise why voting matters.”
Willingness to vote among 16 and 17-year-olds is strong, with 79% in Northern Ireland saying they would vote in an Assembly election, compared with 66% in a UK General Election. However, only around a quarter recall learning about politics in school in the past year, despite four in five saying it should be taught more.
Television is the most commonly used source of political information but among the least trusted. Two in five young people encounter political misinformation at least weekly, and confidence in identifying false information is lower than the UK average.
