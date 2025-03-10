Young people in Northern Ireland less engaged in UK politics and democracy, new research finds

Research published today (Monday 10 March) by the Electoral Commission reveals children and young people in Northern Ireland are less likely to be interested in UK politics compared to their counterparts in the rest of the UK.

The research, which surveyed 11- to 25-year-olds from across the UK, also found understanding of the word "democracy" is notably lower in Northern Ireland, with one in three young people unsure of its meaning. Additionally, knowledge of the Northern Ireland Assembly is particularly low among 18- to 20-year-olds.

This reflects a wider trend across the UK, where many young people who say they would not vote in a future general election often cite a lack of interest in politics or uncertainty about who to vote for.

The Electoral Commission is calling for all young people in Northern Ireland to have the opportunity to learn about democracy in school, with better support for educators to deliver engaging and effective lessons. With the UK Government committed to lowering the voting age to 16, it is more important than ever to ensure young people understand democracy and how they can play an active role in it.

Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said:

"Young people should feel empowered to take part in democracy, yet too many in Northern Ireland feel disconnected from politics and uncertain about how decisions that affect them locally are made. “With the potential lowering of the voting age in Northern Ireland, its crucial young people are equipped with the knowledge and confidence they need to engage with democracy and cast their vote. The Electoral Commission is expanding its work with schools across the UK to support democratic education, but meaningful change also requires updates to the curriculum in Northern Ireland, ensuring all young people understand and participate in democracy.”

The findings are being launched to mark the start of Welcome To Your Vote Week, the Electoral Commission’s annual campaign celebrating democracy and promoting further democratic education. This year’s theme, ‘Get Informed and Get Involved,’ encourages young people to access accurate information on democracy and elections, helping them take the first steps to engage locally, which makes it easy for young people to get involved and discuss democracy and elections.

The educational resources are designed for both full lessons and shorter sessions, such as school assemblies. The resources include animated videos, lesson plans, assembly plans, short activities, and interactive quizzes, each tailored to different curriculums and contexts across the UK.

