Young people in Port Talbot in line for up to £5m boost in jobs

Welsh Secretary today announces a new skills initiative in Port Talbot designed to help local young people into careers in well-paid local job opportunities.

Up to £5 million available for the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board to expand the DWP Youth Hub in Port Talbot

The funding will help young people in Port Talbot to find, prepare for and secure new well-paid jobs in Wales’ including clean energy and green industries, such as floating offshore wind

Young people will receive employment, skills, housing and health support, as well as tech to help them find jobs and access local colleges and employers in green industries.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens will today announce a new skills initiative in Port Talbot designed to help local young people into careers in Wales’ green industries and other well-paid local job opportunities.

An initial £250,000 will be transferred right away from the Transition Board Skills Fund to the DWP Youth Hub in Port Talbot. This will help to establish the scheme and identify opportunities to expand the Hub with further funding available of up to £5m from existing Transition Board funds.

The Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens MP, will use a visit to the Community Union hub in Port Talbot, which hosts the Youth Hub, to make the announcement.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

The expansion of the Youth Hub in Port Talbot puts young people at the heart of the area’s economic renewal. The initial investment of £250,000 will help get the hub up and running, kickstarting the provisions to help young people build the skills they need to access Port Talbot’s jobs of the future, like steel and our green industries. With up to £5 million available, this investment will unlock new job opportunities for thousands of young people in the area.”

Work and Pensions Secretary, Pat McFadden said:

This investment in the Neath Port Talbot Youth Hub is exactly the kind of targeted, locally delivered support that makes a real difference to young people’s lives. By putting resources directly into communities like Neath Port Talbot, we’re giving hope to young people while ensuring businesses have the skilled staff they need to as we transition to clean energy. Every young person should have the chance to thrive, and initiatives like this one, alongside our £2.5 billion youth employment support will deliver on that ambition.”

Community Union’s National Secretary for Steel, Paul McKenna, said:

This new funding will be transformative to the Youth Hub and ensure greater employment opportunities for young people in Port Talbot. It is very positive to see the UK Government investing in the future of the next generation. This investment will expand existing provisions and help to provide young people with new jobs in green industries, reflecting the UK’s transition to renewable energy. It is also great to see that wider outreach youth hubs will be developed in smaller communities where there are often added barriers to securing employment due to geographical limitations.”

The Youth Hub is a DWP scheme run in partnership with Neath Port Talbot Council, Welsh Government, Community Union, employers, charities, and training providers to support young people aged 16 to 24.

The Youth Hub will ensure young people can access on-site jobcentre support alongside mental health and housing support, skills and training opportunities, careers guidance and direct connections to employers with live job and apprenticeship opportunities.

This additional investment will help boost young people’s skills by:

Funding new technology for young people to use to find jobs and apprenticeships in sectors such as steel, advanced manufacturing, green industries and financial services.

Providing dedicated support for young people to attain skills and find work in sectors of the future, particularly in green industries, including by working with local colleges and businesses.

Developing wider outreach youth hubs in other communities within Neath Port Talbot and the surrounding area with additional employment support being put in place.

Expanding existing provision of employment, skills, housing and health support.

This is the latest UK Government intervention designed to support Welsh steelmaking communities, secure the future of Welsh steel, and ensure Port Talbot plays a leading role in the UK’s transition to clean energy.

The UK Government is nationalising the steel works in Scunthorpe because of the lack of reliable, committed private partner like we have in Port Talbot in Tata Steel. The aim in Scunthorpe is to put those works onto a path towards profitable steelmaking, like we have already achieved in Port Talbot.

As a result of the more than £700 million UK Government committed investment into the transition in Port Talbot, 5,000 Tata Steel UK jobs have been protected and there has been no increase in the uptake of unemployment benefits in the region since the closure of the blast furnaces.

The Secretary of State for Wales will visit Port Talbot today with the Minister for Investment, Lord Stockwood, to witness the progress made on the construction of the electric arc furnace. She will also visit the Youth Hub in Port Talbot, which is part of the commitment of the Transition Board to support all of those affected by job losses in the area, including supporting young people into well-paid employment.

The expansion of the DWP Youth Hub in Port Talbot deepens the existing support made available to help the community, including through the Transition Board’s support which has funded hundreds of local businesses to grow and survive, and thousands of ex-steelworkers to re-train.