Young people most likely to act on weather warnings after record summer

Young adults are shown to be more likely than any other generation to take action and prepare for upcoming severe weather.

Key findings:

Three quarters of 18-24-year-olds (75%) said hot weather forecasts, warnings and advice caused them to do something differently



Two thirds (67%) checked weather forecasts more often than usual during periods of hot weather, the highest of any age group



44% now take weather warnings more seriously following their experience of summer heat, the highest of any age group, and more than double of those aged 55 and above (21%)



Nearly half of those surveyed (46%) are more likely to follow advice issued alongside weather warnings in future, the highest of any age group



36% say they are now more likely to prepare for winter weather, the highest of any age group and more than double the proportion of over-55s (17%)

Providing trusted forecasts, warnings and free, actionable advice is a key part of helping the UK prepare for severe weather. This research suggests the younger generation in particular, are paying close attention.

Half of those (aged 18-24) surveyed reported having trouble sleeping during periods of hot weather, while 42% struggled to keep their home or workplace cool. More than a third (37%) said they felt unable to do much, and 30% reported becoming dehydrated.

During periods of extreme heat, many young adults took practical steps to reduce the impact of hot weather on their daily lives. Following advice, almost half (47%) kept curtains or blinds closed, while 39% closed windows to help keep indoor spaces cooler. A further 39% applied more suncream than usual, overall demonstrating a willingness to follow simple measures to protect their health and wellbeing.

While some young adults enjoyed the warmer conditions, with 34% saying the sunshine made them feel happy, the findings suggest they also recognised the challenges that severe weather can bring.

Following these experiences, 44% said they now take weather warnings more seriously, while 46% said they are more likely to follow advice issued alongside warnings in future – the highest level recorded across all age groups surveyed, compared to only 20% of those aged 45-54.

The findings suggest that experience of extreme weather is creating a shift in attitudes among younger people. Rather than viewing weather warnings as background information, many young adults are increasingly recognising them as practical tools that can help protect their health, wellbeing and daily routines.

However, while young adults are among the most likely to act on forecasts, warnings and advice, just 17% said they feel ‘fully prepared’ for severe weather this winter, highlighting an opportunity to translate growing awareness into even greater resilience.

Holly Clements, Head of Warnings and Guidance at the Met Office, said:

"Whilst young people are often perceived as being less engaged with news and public messaging, our research shows they are paying attention when it matters most. Although social media is unsurprisingly the clear leading source of information for many young adults, our research found that significant numbers also turned to television and weather apps to stay informed.

"Far from being passive observers, many are actively engaging with forecasts, warnings and advice and are using that information to make informed decisions.

“With 36% saying they are now more likely to prepare for winter weather and 38% saying they are likely to check forecasts more regularly this winter, young adults are showing a proactive approach to severe weather preparedness. In doing so, it is inspiring to see that they are helping to build a more WeatherReady society."

As temperatures begin to drop across the UK ahead of winter, these latest Met Office findings provide encouraging evidence that young adults are not only aware of how weather can affect their daily lives, but are increasingly willing to act on trusted information to prepare for winter's impacts and stay safe.

Through its WeatherReady advice, the Met Office can build on these findings by helping more young people bridge the gap between awareness and preparedness, ensuring they have the confidence to act on forecasts, warnings and advice before severe weather impacts their daily lives.

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