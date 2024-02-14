Young people set to shape the future of London’s transport network

Transport for London (TfL) to become one of the first UK transport organisations to have regular representation of people under the age of 25 at its senior meetings.

TfL introduces bold change after working closely with its Youth Panel over the past year

Young people represent a third of London's population and it is vital that this demographic helps shape TfL policies on diversity, inclusivity and environmental sustainability

Applications to join the TfL Youth Panel will be open from the end of February

Young Londoners will help shape the capital's transport network as Transport for London (TfL) becomes one of the first UK transport organisations to have representation of people under the age of 25 at senior meetings.

From 21 February, a member of the TfL Youth Panel will actively represent the views of young Londoners at TfL's quarterly Safety, Sustainability and Human Resources Panel (SSHRP) and Customer Service and Operational Performance Panel (CSOPP) meetings.

The young representatives will work with all 30 TfL Youth Panel members to review papers in advance of the meetings and formulate questions and suggestions they wish to put to TfL leaders and panel members.

With more than a third of the capital's population under the age of 25, it is vital that TfL seeks the views of young people to ensure the transport network is safe, accessible and inclusive for this demographic. Ho-Kit Lam, 20, has been appointed to represent the Youth Panel at the SSHRP meetings. Applications to become the first panel representative for the CSOPP meetings will open among current members later this month, with both appointed members to represent the Youth Panel for a year before passing on to another member.

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Transport, said:

"It's great to see that TfL will be ensuring young people's voices are represented at senior meetings from now on. With a third of our capital's population under 25, it is vital that young people's ideas and views are heard, as we work together for a greener, safer and more accessible network for all Londoners."

Lilli Matson, TfL's Chief Health, Safety and Environment Officer, said:

"To help ensure London thrives and we have a transport network that is safe, green, connected, affordable and accessible to all we must listen to the views of young people. This is why having young voices represented at our senior meetings, where we plan policies and initiatives to improve London's transport network is so vital."

TfL Youth Panel member, Ho-Kit Lam, said:

"As a young Londoner, I have seen how diverse our communities are. We are looking forward to working with TfL's senior leaders to make London more inclusive and give a chance for all to decide on how London will be safer, greener and more sustainable in the future."

Last autumn TfL's Youth Panel launched an independent report focusing on making London's transport network more equitable, inclusive and environmentally sustainable. The report, Tomorrow's TfL: The Youth Panel's vision for the future was the result of 12 months' research that saw TfL's Youth Panel take an in-depth look at these topics and engage with experts and thought leaders to produce their findings, including holding public hearings at City Hall.

The report sets out nine policy recommendations on how TfL and the Mayor of London can make transport in London more sustainable and inclusive. This included TfL Youth Panel representation at senior meetings, introducing Youth Travel Ambassadors across London and publishing proposals to overcome the barriers to sustainable travel, with a focus on ethnic minority groups, people with physical and mental health conditions, and those from deprived backgrounds.

TfL supports the findings of Youth Panel in the Tomorrow's TfL: The Youth Panel's vision for the future report. This report highlights important issues and evidence that are central to TfL's vision of being the strong green heartbeat for London and for progressing environmental and social sustainability. Building on existing efforts and progress to date, TfL will work closely with the Youth Panel to take forward these recommendations and to explore other key challenges facing young people in the capital.

TfL's recently published ambitious new customer plan, Equity in Motion, is a key part of this response to the Youth Panel's recommendations. The plan commits to more than 80 actions to ensure as many Londoners as possible can access and benefit from public transport and that London's transport network is welcoming and inclusive. The wide-ranging commitments in the plan cover key areas for improvements around accessible travel, keeping customers safe, understanding customers, affordable travel, inclusive information and connecting Londoners.

Notes to Editors

Young people aged 16 to 25 who wish to join the TfL Youth Panel will be able to apply from the end of February. Candidates will be invited to complete an online application and those that shortlisted will be invited to attend an interview

For more information about joining the TfL Youth Panel email youthpanel@tfl.gov.uk

About TfL's Youth Panel

TfL's independent Youth Panel was established in 2009 and consists of around 30 volunteers, aged 16 to 25 who travel in London and are interested in transport and being a voice for young Londoners of all backgrounds

They play an important role in helping create a transport network in London that works for young people and members have helped shape the Mayor's Transport Strategy, Superloop bus network and TfL's Travel for Life school education programmes, among many other initiatives

They also formally submit consultation responses, representing the voice of young Londoners, and take part in some of TfL's marketing campaigns

About Tomorrow's TfL: The Youth Panel's vision for the future

Last autumn, TfL's Youth Panel launched its first report focused on equity, diversity, inclusivity and environmental sustainability, which makes nine recommendations for TfL: