Welsh Government
|Printable version
Young people share their views with minister
Children and Social Care Minister Dawn Bowden has been hearing from young people on issues that matter to them during visits in Bala and Newtown.
At a Young Wales residential event in Bala, the minister was asked questions ranging from opportunities for young people, reform to children’s social care and how children and young people can have their voices heard in government decisions that affect them.
Young Wales is run by Children in Wales and funded by the Welsh Government to enable ministers to consult children and young people on policies, and how it affects them. All Young Wales members meet as a national forum at residential meetings held three times a year.
In Newtown, the minister visited one of Llamau’s supported accommodation services for care experienced young people.
Llamau is a homelessness charity supporting the most vulnerable young people and women, working in partnership with Powys County Council. The primary focus of the service is to help and support young people to develop independent living skills, so they can live in a safe environment.
The young people the minister met shared their experiences of leaving care and moving to independent living. She heard about the difference supported accommodation can have on children and young people to make the transition.
Visiting Youth Café Newtown provided the minister with an opportunity to hear from Newtown Youth Club members, and young people from local groups, including members of Tutti Fruttis, a local LGBTQ+ group.
The visits are part of the Welsh Government’s enduring commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and to upholding the right for children and young people to have their say in matters that affect them, and to have their opinions taken into account.
Children and Social Care Minister, Dawn Bowden yesterday said:
It has been great to hear from young people on my visits in Bala and Newtown on issues that matter to them and to see how passionate they are about them.
The realisation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child is part of the culture of Wales, part of who we are as a country. We want a Wales where every child knows that they have rights, understands what they mean and has support to be able to exercise them.
What young people have to say is important and their opinions matter.
Sam Austin, Chief Executive Officer of Llamau, yesterday said:
We were pleased to welcome the Minister for Children and Social Care to our supported accommodation service for care experienced young people.
At Llamau, we are committed to ensuring that every young person has a safe place to live and the support they need to build a brighter future. The challenges facing young people experiencing homelessness are greater than ever, and sustainable funding is crucial to keeping these vital services running.
We welcomed the opportunity to discuss with the minister how we can continue working together to provide life-changing support for some of the most vulnerable young people in Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/young-people-share-their-views-minister
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£1.6bn extra unlocked for Welsh public services as budget passes05/03/2025 13:20:00
The Senedd has approved the Welsh Budget 2025-26, releasing £1.6bn of extra funding for the NHS, councils, schools and public transport, benefitting people and communities throughout Wales.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board making progress under special measures04/03/2025 14:05:00
North Wales’ health board is making progress under special measures but will remain under the highest level of support.
New leader for Congress group building cultural and trade links between USA and Wales03/03/2025 14:05:00
First Minister, Eluned Morgan, has welcomed the appointment of Rep. Lloyd Doggett, as the new Co-Chair of the Friends of Wales Caucus in the US Congress.
Youth work scheme boosts school attendance in Blaenau Gwent03/03/2025 10:20:00
A partnership between youth work provision and secondary schools in Blaenau Gwent is making positive strides in improving pupils' school attendance.
Joint venture growing Welsh economy through innovation going from strength to strength28/02/2025 15:05:00
A unique partnership helping grow the Welsh economy by turning innovative ideas into reality using world class research continues to go from strength to strength.
200 healthcare workers to join NHS Wales28/02/2025 14:05:00
A further 200 nurses and doctors from Kerala in India will be recruited to join the health service in Wales.
£1 million to secure game-changing Euros legacy27/02/2025 14:05:00
A £1 million support fund has been launched ahead of Cymru women's first-ever European championship footballing appearance later this year.
Economic growth top of the agenda as UK Finance Ministers meet in Cardiff27/02/2025 09:25:00
The Finance Secretary has said he's looking forward to welcoming his counterparts from the other UK nations to Cardiff today.