Young people share their views with minister

Children and Social Care Minister Dawn Bowden has been hearing from young people on issues that matter to them during visits in Bala and Newtown.

At a Young Wales residential event in Bala, the minister was asked questions ranging from opportunities for young people, reform to children’s social care and how children and young people can have their voices heard in government decisions that affect them.

Young Wales is run by Children in Wales and funded by the Welsh Government to enable ministers to consult children and young people on policies, and how it affects them. All Young Wales members meet as a national forum at residential meetings held three times a year.

In Newtown, the minister visited one of Llamau’s supported accommodation services for care experienced young people.

Llamau is a homelessness charity supporting the most vulnerable young people and women, working in partnership with Powys County Council. The primary focus of the service is to help and support young people to develop independent living skills, so they can live in a safe environment.

The young people the minister met shared their experiences of leaving care and moving to independent living. She heard about the difference supported accommodation can have on children and young people to make the transition.

Visiting Youth Café Newtown provided the minister with an opportunity to hear from Newtown Youth Club members, and young people from local groups, including members of Tutti Fruttis, a local LGBTQ+ group.

The visits are part of the Welsh Government’s enduring commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and to upholding the right for children and young people to have their say in matters that affect them, and to have their opinions taken into account.

Children and Social Care Minister, Dawn Bowden yesterday said:

It has been great to hear from young people on my visits in Bala and Newtown on issues that matter to them and to see how passionate they are about them. The realisation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child is part of the culture of Wales, part of who we are as a country. We want a Wales where every child knows that they have rights, understands what they mean and has support to be able to exercise them. What young people have to say is important and their opinions matter.

Sam Austin, Chief Executive Officer of Llamau, yesterday said: