Young people to have their say at COP27

Youth Negotiator Programme will help give global youth a voice at climate talks

Young people from some of the countries already facing the worst impacts of climate change are being given the opportunity to attend COP27 in Egypt as part of the Scottish Government’s work to widen access to climate negotiations.

The Climate Youth Negotiator Programme will support 35 young people from countries including the Solomon Islands, Liberia and Bhutan to attend the UN climate negotiations, which take place from 6-18 November. The initiative is being delivered in partnership with the Future Leaders Network, with financial backing from the Scottish Government.

The programme will fund their participation and training with the aim of giving young people a voice in the talks and developing their negotiations and leadership skills.

The Scottish Government is also providing funding to help women from the Global South participate. The Women’s Delegate Fund, delivered in partnership with the Women’s Environment Development Organisation, will support four women from Bhutan, Cambodia, Lao Peoples Democratic Republic and Timor-Leste to take part in discussions at COP27.

The Scottish Government will be hosting an event at COP27 with attendees from the Climate Youth Negotiator Programme and Women’s Delegate Fund.

Environment Minister Mairi McAllan said:

"At COP26 in Glasgow, one of our biggest achievements was raising awareness that the people least responsible for global warming are often the ones suffering its worst consequences. Young people in the global south are all too aware of this injustice – they have not caused this crisis, but their lives are already being impacted by its consequences. That is why it is so important that their voices are heard at COP27 and I am proud that Scotland is able to help make that happen.”

Sophie Daud, Chief Executive Officer of the Future Leaders Network and Co-founder of the Youth Negotiators Academy, added:

“For too long, young people have been systematically underrepresented in climate change negotiations. Recent developments have seen young people as powerful motivational speakers, but are often tokenistic and continue to exclude youth from decision making. The Scottish Government’s transformative support will help to change this – by enabling 35 young negotiators from the global south to take their rightful seats at the decision making tables at COP27. We are delighted to partner with them, and look forward to seeing the positive impacts of meaningful youth participation this COP.”

Background

At COP25, only a quarter (25%) of negotiators were under 35 despite this age group making up more than half (56%) of the world’s population.

The 2008-2014 average for women’s participation in Eastern and Western European delegations was 45%, but only 21% for Africa and the Asia-Pacific.

The Scottish Government has provided funding of up to £206,000 to support the Climate Youth Negotiator Programme and £150,000 to support the Women’s Environment Development Organisation deliver the Women’s Delegate Fund and other activity to enhance women’s participation in climate action.