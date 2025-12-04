Young people to receive new information about women’s health

All secondary school pupils will be able to access new education materials designed to help increase understanding about common women’s health conditions

The resources, which are launched this week by the Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, cover 4 key areas:

menstrual health

endometriosis

pelvic health

menopause

The Women’s Health Network has worked with school nurses and learners across Wales to develop the materials. Girls and boys contributed to ensure they reflect the information young people need.

Secondary schools will be able to adapt the resources to include their own branding. The materials work across multiple platforms, including email, leaflets, posters, social media and QR codes.

They are designed to reduce stigma around periods, help young people recognise when to seek medical help, and raise awareness of conditions like endometriosis. They also provide information on pelvic health and menopause to support understanding of health issues throughout their lives.

Members of the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board youth panel who helped create the materials were at the launch event at the Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.

Athika Ahmed, 23 from Cardiff has been involved in the youth board since she was 16. She said:

We’ve had school nurses come in and talk to us about the materials they’ve been working on to use in schools. I’m really pleased we’ve been able to direct them towards the type of information we think would be beneficial and to suggest ideas about how they should be taught. It’s great we’ve been part of the process of teaching about women’s health in the future.

Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, said:

These new resources will help to support the health and wellbeing of young people across Wales. By working directly with young people to develop these materials, we’ve ensured they address the real questions and concerns they have. I'm grateful to all the young people who have contributed their insights and experiences to make these materials relevant and accessible. This is part of our commitment to address the gender health gap and improve health outcomes for women and girls across the country

The resources also provide links to trusted websites such as Bloody Brilliant and Endometriosis Cymru for further information.