Welsh Government
|Printable version
Young people to receive new information about women’s health
All secondary school pupils will be able to access new education materials designed to help increase understanding about common women’s health conditions
The resources, which are launched this week by the Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, cover 4 key areas:
- menstrual health
- endometriosis
- pelvic health
- menopause
The Women’s Health Network has worked with school nurses and learners across Wales to develop the materials. Girls and boys contributed to ensure they reflect the information young people need.
Secondary schools will be able to adapt the resources to include their own branding. The materials work across multiple platforms, including email, leaflets, posters, social media and QR codes.
They are designed to reduce stigma around periods, help young people recognise when to seek medical help, and raise awareness of conditions like endometriosis. They also provide information on pelvic health and menopause to support understanding of health issues throughout their lives.
Members of the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board youth panel who helped create the materials were at the launch event at the Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.
Athika Ahmed, 23 from Cardiff has been involved in the youth board since she was 16. She said:
We’ve had school nurses come in and talk to us about the materials they’ve been working on to use in schools. I’m really pleased we’ve been able to direct them towards the type of information we think would be beneficial and to suggest ideas about how they should be taught.
It’s great we’ve been part of the process of teaching about women’s health in the future.
Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, said:
These new resources will help to support the health and wellbeing of young people across Wales. By working directly with young people to develop these materials, we’ve ensured they address the real questions and concerns they have.
I'm grateful to all the young people who have contributed their insights and experiences to make these materials relevant and accessible.
This is part of our commitment to address the gender health gap and improve health outcomes for women and girls across the country
The resources also provide links to trusted websites such as Bloody Brilliant and Endometriosis Cymru for further information.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/young-people-receive-new-information-about-womens-health
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£36 million boost for affordable homes and green upgrades in Wales03/12/2025 16:20:00
The Welsh Government has reopened its Registered Social Landlords (RSLs) Development Loan Scheme for 2025/26 and has allocated £36 million to support the delivery of low-carbon homes for rent in the social sector and help improve existing homes.
“Historic moment” as climate and agriculture regulations pass03/12/2025 15:20:00
Landmark regulations that secure Wales' climate commitments and enable the roll-out of the Sustainable Farming Scheme have been passed in the Senedd.
Support to tackle child poverty03/12/2025 11:05:00
Access to free school meals, childcare and emergency support is part of ongoing action to tackle rising costs and reduce poverty.
Wales strengthens animal disease testing capability03/12/2025 09:05:00
Livestock farmers and animal health officials in Wales are set to benefit from regional disease testing following investment to start the process of establishing a specialist diagnostic centre at Aberystwyth University.
Investment worth billions in North Wales last year02/12/2025 14:05:00
Billions of pounds of investment, supporting thousands of high-quality jobs, have flowed into North Wales in the past year.
Hundreds of lives changed since Wales pioneered UK's first deemed consent law02/12/2025 11:05:00
Wales yesterday marked the 10th anniversary of a radical change to the organ donation laws, becoming the first part of the UK to introduce deemed consent to help save the lives of hundreds of people in need of an organ transplant.
Health and Social Care workers find their Cymraeg voice02/12/2025 09:05:00
Health and Social Care workers across Wales are increasing their confidence to use the Welsh language with patients and colleagues, thanks to a Welsh Government programme to strengthen language choice within the health service.
Over £16 billion of investment and thousands of jobs heading to Wales01/12/2025 14:05:00
More than ten thousand jobs are planned for Wales after £1.4 billion of extra investment was announced by the First Minister today ahead of the Wales Investment Summit.
Wales showcases health leadership on global stage01/12/2025 11:20:00
Wales’s innovative public health approach received international recognition at a major World Health Organisation meeting this week.