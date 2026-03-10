Young people trust political information at school, but few say they learn about it there

The majority of young people trust the information they learn about politics at school, but just 30% of under-18s say they have learnt about it there, according to new research by the Electoral Commission.

At the same time, the findings show strong interest from young people in learning more about democracy and taking part when they feel informed, with 78% saying they want to be taught more about the subject in school.

The research, carried out with people aged 11 to 25, also shows concern among young people about the information currently available to them. Nearly half (48%) say they see fake political information at least once a week, and two thirds (67%) are concerned about its impact. The research found that young people are more likely to hear about politics from social media than at school or college.

The results also show that, among those who say they would not vote in a future general election, the main reasons are a lack of interest in politics and not knowing who to vote for.

The Commission, which runs a democratic education programme with schools and youth groups across the UK, has highlighted how this work can help meet this demand and build young people’s confidence.

Sam Hartley, Director of Policy, Research and Voter Engagement at the Electoral Commission said:

“Young people are telling us that they want a better understanding of democracy and voting.

“High-quality democratic education helps young people develop the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to make informed choices and take part in respectful debate.

“Nearly half of the young people we surveyed are seeing fake political information at least once a week, and most are worried about its impact. Schools, teachers and youth leaders can have a real impact on young people’s confidence and participation levels by providing accurate, trustworthy and impartial information.”

The Commission has recommended that all young people have the opportunity to learn about democracy at school and that educators are supported to deliver this well.

Sam Hartley added:

“Parliament is currently considering proposals to lower the voting age to 16 for all UK elections, so it’s vital that work happens now to support young people’s education.

“We are working closely with teachers, youth organisations and civil society partners to provide clear, impartial resources that help young people explore how democracy works and how they can participate.

“But we also want to see all young people given the opportunity to learn about democracy at school, with teachers and educators supported to deliver this well.”

The research findings are being published at the start of Welcome To Your Vote Week, the Commission’s annual campaign with schools and youth groups to help young people understand and celebrate democracy. This year’s theme, ‘why voting matters’, seeks to support young people to begin their voting journey and take their first steps to get involved locally.

The Commission will continue to expand its democratic education and engagement work in the year ahead, developing new resources, strengthening partnerships and supporting more schools and youth groups.

