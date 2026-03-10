Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Young people trust political information at school, but few say they learn about it there
The majority of young people trust the information they learn about politics at school, but just 30% of under-18s say they have learnt about it there, according to new research by the Electoral Commission.
At the same time, the findings show strong interest from young people in learning more about democracy and taking part when they feel informed, with 78% saying they want to be taught more about the subject in school.
The research, carried out with people aged 11 to 25, also shows concern among young people about the information currently available to them. Nearly half (48%) say they see fake political information at least once a week, and two thirds (67%) are concerned about its impact. The research found that young people are more likely to hear about politics from social media than at school or college.
The results also show that, among those who say they would not vote in a future general election, the main reasons are a lack of interest in politics and not knowing who to vote for.
The Commission, which runs a democratic education programme with schools and youth groups across the UK, has highlighted how this work can help meet this demand and build young people’s confidence.
Sam Hartley, Director of Policy, Research and Voter Engagement at the Electoral Commission said:
“Young people are telling us that they want a better understanding of democracy and voting.
“High-quality democratic education helps young people develop the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to make informed choices and take part in respectful debate.
“Nearly half of the young people we surveyed are seeing fake political information at least once a week, and most are worried about its impact. Schools, teachers and youth leaders can have a real impact on young people’s confidence and participation levels by providing accurate, trustworthy and impartial information.”
The Commission has recommended that all young people have the opportunity to learn about democracy at school and that educators are supported to deliver this well.
Sam Hartley added:
“Parliament is currently considering proposals to lower the voting age to 16 for all UK elections, so it’s vital that work happens now to support young people’s education.
“We are working closely with teachers, youth organisations and civil society partners to provide clear, impartial resources that help young people explore how democracy works and how they can participate.
“But we also want to see all young people given the opportunity to learn about democracy at school, with teachers and educators supported to deliver this well.”
The research findings are being published at the start of Welcome To Your Vote Week, the Commission’s annual campaign with schools and youth groups to help young people understand and celebrate democracy. This year’s theme, ‘why voting matters’, seeks to support young people to begin their voting journey and take their first steps to get involved locally.
The Commission will continue to expand its democratic education and engagement work in the year ahead, developing new resources, strengthening partnerships and supporting more schools and youth groups.
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk.
Spokespeople are available for interview.
Notes to editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Scottish and Welsh parliaments.
- The research into young people’s attitudes to democratic education was carried out by BMG Research on behalf of the Electoral Commission. Combined quantitative and qualitative research was conducted with 2,501 children and young people aged 11-25 across the UK.
- The Commission also published research into young people’s attitudes to democratic education in 2025.
- The Commission publishes a range of resources which make it easy for young people to get involved and discuss democracy and elections. The educational tools are designed for use in both full lessons and shorter sessions, such as school assemblies. The resources include animated videos, lesson plans, assembly plans, short activities and interactive quizzes, and each is tailored to the differing curricula and contexts across the UK.
- Educators and students who want to take part in ‘Welcome To Your Vote’ week can access the free resources from the Electoral Commission website at www.electoralcommission.org.uk/welcome-your-vote.
- The Commission will also pilot deepfake monitoring for the May elections, aiming to detect political deepfakes and strengthen our evidence base on the scale of the threat they pose to the electoral system.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/young-people-trust-political-information-school-few-say-they-learn-about-it-there
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
Young people in Northern Ireland keen to vote but lack political awareness, research finds09/03/2026 15:15:00
New research published today (Monday 9 March) by the Electoral Commission shows young people in Northern Ireland are keen to take part in democracy, but many lack the knowledge and trusted information needed to engage confidently in voting.
Thousands of missing voters encouraged to register ahead of Senedd election06/03/2026 15:25:00
The Electoral Commission has launched a campaign to encourage people to register to vote and ensure they can take part in the Senedd election on 7 May.
NI political parties accept over £2.2 million in 202506/03/2026 11:25:00
Political parties registered in Northern Ireland reported accepting £435,891 in donations and public funds during the fourth quarter of 2025 (October to December), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission (Opens in new window).
Political parties accept almost £65m in donations in 202505/03/2026 15:25:00
Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £15,450,561 in donations and public funds during the fourth quarter of 2025 (October to December), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission
Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update17/02/2026 15:25:00
The Electoral Commission has concluded an investigation into the Irish Republican Socialist Party. The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.
Electoral Commission responds to government’s elections bill12/02/2026 17:20:00
The Electoral Commission has said the UK Government’s Representation of the People Bill (Opens in new window) would significantly improve the electoral system for voters, parties, campaigners and administrators.
Electoral Commission responds to potential election postponements19/12/2025 14:20:00
Vijay Rangarajan, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, commented on the potential postponement of local elections in May 2026
Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update16/12/2025 13:25:00
The Electoral Commission has concluded an investigation into campaign group Best for Britain. The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.
Political parties accept over £24m in donations in third quarter of 202505/12/2025 13:25:00
Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £24,159,261 donations and public funds during the third quarter of 2025 (July to September), according to figures published yesterday by the Electoral Commission (Opens in new window).