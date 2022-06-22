Scottish Government
Young people urged to apply for Job Start Payment
Extra money for unemployed young people who are starting work
Eligible 16-24 year olds who are already receiving certain other benefits or tax credits are being encouraged to apply for Job Start Payment - a one-off payment worth £267.65, or £428.25 if the applicant has children.
Job Start Payment helps young people with the costs of starting a job after a period of being unemployed. The payment can help with the costs of travel, work clothes or childcare.
Speaking at Start Scotland, which delivers an employability programme supporting young people in Edinburgh, Minister for Social Security Ben Macpherson said:
“Our Job Start Payment provides financial support for eligible young people who are starting a new job. We have provided this payment since summer 2020 and want to see even more people making use of it, particularly given the current cost of living pressures.
“The payment is designed to support young people with the costs of starting a job by relieving financial pressures, as they wait for their first pay cheque.
“We are also helping young people to access education and employment by providing free bus travel to all under 22 year olds. This will help young people travel sustainably, while cutting commuting costs for people starting a new job – meaning that young people can use their Job Start Payment to pay for other costs.
“I would encourage anyone who thinks they may be eligible to find out more from Social Security Scotland and apply for this benefit, which is only available in Scotland.”
Job Start Payment is available to eligible young people who have been offered a job after being out of work for at least six months to the day they were offered the job and are in receipt of a qualifying benefit. Care leavers can apply for a further year, up to the day before their 26th birthday, and only need to be out of work and in receipt of a qualifying benefit on the day of their job offer.
Young people can find pre-application advice for Job Start Payment, which includes eligibility and award amounts, and apply at the mygov.scot website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/young-people-urged-to-apply-for-job-start-payment-1/
