Young people urged to ‘Think Fraud’ over rent offers

New data shows 18 to 39 year olds account for almost 3 quarters of rental fraud reports as phase 2 of nationwide ‘Stop! Think Fraud’ campaign launches.

Young people aged between 18 and 39 account for almost three quarters of cases of rental fraud, according to exclusive National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB) data released by the Home Office today.

Rental fraudsters typically target their victims by offering access to properties that do not exist, or which are not theirs to rent, often using fake details and photos, and usually offering prices at well below market rate. To secure the property or even arrange a viewing, they will usually demand a deposit or the first month’s rent, and many individuals desperate to find a home will make the upfront payment to avoid missing out.

According to the NFIB data, the resulting fraud losses amounted to nearly £9 million across around 5,000 reported cases last year. The 18 to 29 age group accounted for 48% of all reported rental fraud cases in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland last year, with the 30 to 39 age group accounting for 25%.

With many students and young workers using the spring months to search for new rented accommodation, Home Office ministers are urging renters to avoid rushing into a quick decision or paying over any money for a property before they have viewed it in person.

And with rental fraud often taking place through properties advertised on social media websites, the government is also renewing its calls for tech companies to go further and faster to tackle fraud on their platforms ahead of convening the next Joint Fraud Taskforce meeting later this month.

Fraud Minister Lord Hanson said:

Rental fraud is an utterly shameful crime, and this new data should serve as a stark reminder that anyone can be a victim. It doesn’t matter how streetwise and tech-savvy you are, fraudsters will get to anyone who doesn’t stop and think before handing over their money. That’s why I am determined to root out fraud from our society, crack down on the callous criminals behind it, and ensure that stronger protections are put in place by the tech companies on whose platforms much of this fraud takes place. The Home Office will be making progress on all of those issues through the next phase of our Stop! Think Fraud campaign, and the new, expanded fraud strategy we are developing this year as part of this government’s Plan for Change.

Oliver Shaw, Commander for Fraud and Cybercrime, City of London Police, said:

Young people are disproportionally targeted by criminals whilst they look for new accommodation or housing opportunities. This can result not only in a devastating financial loss but can also lead to a negative impact on their mental health. The data from the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau highlights clearly how much of a critical issue this is in affecting 18 to 29 year olds. That’s why we, as the national lead force for fraud, continue to support the Stop! Think Fraud campaign’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness of this vital issue. And we continue to work to highlight emerging cybercrime and fraud types that could be a threat, understanding the importance of reporting, and advocating ways the public can prevent themselves from becoming victims of fraud.

The new figures are published on the same day as the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – part of GCHQ – launches the second phase of a nationwide campaign encouraging individuals and small businesses to set-up 2-step verification (2SV) on their most important accounts.

2SV adds an extra layer of security, making it much harder for attackers to access your accounts even if your password is compromised.

NCSC Chief Operating Officer Felicity Oswald said: