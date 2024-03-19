Department for Transport
|Printable version
Young people urged to wear seat belts in new life-saving campaign
Campaign highlights how a simple CLICK can save lives.
- THINK! Launches CLICK, the first new seat belt campaign for 13 years
- aimed at young men, it will highlight how a simple click can save lives
- partners include various county football associations, which will promote belting up on matchday
A new campaign to remind young men to CLICK their seat belt in a bid to shift attitudes and save lives on roads across England and Wales was launched yesterday (18 March 2024).
Every week, 4 young people aged 17 to 29 are either killed or seriously injured on our roads when not wearing a seat belt, with young men more likely to not wear one, especially on short or well-known journeys. In 2022, 30% of fatalities among 17- to 29-year-olds were unbelted.
To help combat this, alongside targeted advertising on roadside posters, radio and social media, CLICK will collaborate with several partners, including various county football associations and local clubs to promote ‘belting up’ when travelling to matchdays to keep themselves and their teammates safe. Taxi and private hire vehicle companies, including Uber, are also supporting the campaign and looking to introduce direct reminders to passengers to wear their seat belt when making journeys in cabs.
Roads Minister, Guy Opperman, yesterday said:
We know how important wearing a seat belt is, reducing the risk of death for drivers in a collision by 50%.
This campaign is part of the government’s plan to make our roads even safer and aims to make clicking in a seat belt second nature to young men, who currently run the highest risk of death or serious injury – reminding them that a simple CLICK can save lives.
Backed by £1.2 million of funding, this campaign – the first seat belt specific campaign since 2011 – pulls on relatable, personal moments between friends to drive home the consequences of not wearing a seat belt. It acts as a reminder that something as simple as clicking your seat belt could save your life and that of your friends.
RAC road safety spokesman, Rod Dennis, yesterday said:
To most people, it’s second nature to wear a seat belt, but every time someone forgets to click theirs into place, they’re putting themselves and other passengers at risk.
Young male drivers are much more likely to be seriously injured or killed than any other age group because they haven’t buckled up. For this reason, we’re in full support of THINK!’s ‘CLICK’ campaign urging all car occupants to wear their belts in transit, but especially young male audiences for whom this message could literally save lives.
The campaign will also serve as a reminder of the importance of wearing a seat belt when travelling on a minibus, bus or coach, with drivers expected to clearly signpost rules and individual responsibilities when it comes to belting up, and with passengers over 14 expected to take responsibility for themselves and ensure they are buckled up.
Roads media enquiries
Media enquiries 0300 7777 878
Switchboard 0300 330 3000
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/young-people-urged-to-wear-seat-belts-in-new-life-saving-campaign
Latest News from
Department for Transport
The age of the flying taxi draws closer with the Future of Flight action plan19/03/2024 10:10:10
Drone technology could transform our skies and boost the UK economy by £45 billion by the end of the decade.
Plan for Drivers: ensuring traffic measures have local support18/03/2024 16:10:00
Crackdown on unfair enforcement and blanket 20mph limits will improve drivers’ lives, reduce congestion and make journeys smoother.
Boost for drivers as millions delivered for EV chargepoints across the country18/03/2024 14:20:00
Dedicated chargepoint funding will support people in making the switch from petrol and diesel cars to electric vehicles.
Crackdown on anti-driver road schemes and blanket 20mph limits to put local consent first18/03/2024 12:10:00
These measures from the Plan for Drivers will improve drivers' lives, shorten journey times, and ensure traffic measures have buy-in from the people they impact.
Further plans unveiled to improve rail journeys in the North14/03/2024 12:10:00
New depot in Shipley will bring essential maintenance works closer to the north Transpennine route and increase reliability for passengers.
Revised National Networks National Policy Statement07/03/2024 11:20:00
Announces revised National Networks National Policy Statement (06 March 2024).
Better kips for better trips: £16 million boost to transform truckstops for lorry drivers04/03/2024 14:20:00
38 truck stops in England will be upgraded with new showers and restaurants, more secure fencing around rest areas and new parking spaces for HGVs.
Work to deliver Midlands Rail Hub set to begin with £123 million29/02/2024 12:10:00
Millions of people will benefit from more frequent rail services from central Birmingham and upgraded stations across the Midlands.