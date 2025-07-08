Young people want to feel seen, listened to, and valued – Youth Employment Week should be just the beginning

Created by Youth Employment UK, Youth Employment Week is a chance for organisations to champion inclusive opportunities for young people. Last year, the education charity and awarding organisation NCFE set up its first dedicated Youth Ambassador Programme, so we sat down with the chair, 24-year-old Victoria Bell, to find out more about the initiative, why it's needed, and what others can learn.

What’s your current role at NCFE and what has your career journey been like so far?

I started my career at NCFE in 2018 as an apprentice in the Learning Resources team, as a Systems Administrator. The working world was brand new to me, and I learned a lot in this role.

I was in this role for four years and I then decided to explore a new opportunity with another company as a Business Development Officer. It was a completely different environment and, while I picked up some useful skills, I realised the role was not the right fit for me, and that’s ok.

I came back to NCFE in 2023, and I’m now working in the Product Assurance team as a Product Release Officer. I’m responsible for signing off on all of NCFE’s learning resources for release. It’s a bit of a full-circle moment as I’m now working closely with the team I first started with, but in a more senior capacity. I love it!

Alongside your role, you’re also Chair of the Youth Ambassador Programme at NCFE. Can you tell me what it is, how it first started, and why you wanted to get involved?

The Youth Ambassador Programme is a group of individuals under 30 years old who are passionate about empowering, inspiring and supporting young people to become young professionals within NCFE and beyond.

The opportunity first came about last year when my colleague, Allison Jones, reached out to young employees as part of NCFE’s wider equality, diversity and inclusion work, to see if it was something we would be interested in, and straight away I knew I wanted to be involved.

I’m really passionate about making a difference for young people – both within NCFE and the local community. This programme felt like an opportunity to create an inclusive and empowering environment for young people and drive meaningful change. I also saw it as an opportunity to challenge myself, build confidence, and collaborate with colleagues across NCFE.

What are your hopes for the Youth Ambassador Programme at NCFE? What would you like to achieve and why is it important for organisations to have youth ambassadors?

In the next 12-18 months, we hope to interview multiple senior leaders to share their career experiences and guidance. We have recently completed our first interview with Helen Ketteringham, Chief People Officer at NCFE, which we hope to share soon. It’s also our mission to get out into the community and attend careers fairs, schools, and mock interview sessions. We hope to get NCFE’s presence out there.

I think it’s important that organisations have youth ambassadors as they bring new perspectives and ideas, and they have also experienced the challenges of young people in employment. After all, we are the future generation and future talent. We’ll shape the future of policies, initiatives, and organisations. It’s important these are inclusive and relevant to young people.

What would you like to see more organisations do beyond Youth Employment Week? What should be the legacy?

I’d like to see organisations move from just one-off events and focus more on long-term initiatives and commitments they can make to support young people in the workplace. Some of the feedback that has come through the youth ambassador group is that young people want clearer career paths and opportunities for progression.

Things like mentoring programmes and inclusive recruitment could support with this. Young people want to feel seen, listened to, and valued, not just as future leaders, but where they are right now. Youth Employment Week should be just the beginning.

Finally, what’s one piece of advice for young people in employment or looking for employment? And what’s one piece of advice for employers on how they can create a more supportive and inclusive workplace for young people?

My one piece of advice for young people in employment (or looking for) would be to not underestimate your value. Just because you’re young or starting out in your career, doesn’t mean you aren’t important. You have a lot to offer and be confident in what you bring to the table. Always ask questions and stay curious; every experience is an opportunity to learn and grow.

My one piece of advice to employers would be to create an environment where young people feel listened to and respected. Don’t make assumptions based on age and instead, focus on the potential of individuals. Also offer clear guidance and offer opportunities for development. It’s important to be approachable and be open to new ideas and processes.

To discover more about careers and opportunities for young people at NCFE, visit our early careers page.