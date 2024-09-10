Young people’s futures on the line as toxic Tory legacy sees youth unemployment rise

Real wages finally return to 2008 level, but there is much lost ground still to make up

While LFS data suggests employment is rising, HMRC data suggests that payrolled employees are falling

Vacancies have fallen for the last 26 months (down 42,000 on the quarter)

Responding to today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show ongoing weakness in the labour market including rising youth unemployment, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Working people are still facing major problems left behind by the Conservatives.

“Vacancies have been falling for more than two years. Millions of workers are in insecure jobs and without proper employment rights. And young people’s futures are on the line as youth unemployment rises.

“Most employers support the new government's plans to make work pay and strengthen workers' rights. It's time to move on from the low-pay, low-rights approach that has failed so many people so badly."