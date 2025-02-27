Young people’s life chances are on the line – Youth Guarantee must now deliver change

Commenting on new ONS data published today (Thursday), showing that the number of young people aged 16 to 24 years not in education, employment or training has risen to close to one million, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

"Every young person deserves a decent start to their working life. But under the Tories, more and more young people became stuck out of work or training, which comes with huge consequences for future opportunities.

“The government is now rightly prioritising change. But with close to one million young people outside of employment or education the situation is stark.

“The Youth Guarantee is the right step. But it must be part of a comprehensive plan to ensure all young people across the country can access high-quality training and decent, well-paid work as well as timely and effective healthcare.”