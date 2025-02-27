WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Young people’s life chances are on the line – Youth Guarantee must now deliver change
-
Tory legacy is nearly a million (987,000) young people not working or learning
Commenting on new ONS data published today (Thursday), showing that the number of young people aged 16 to 24 years not in education, employment or training has risen to close to one million, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
"Every young person deserves a decent start to their working life. But under the Tories, more and more young people became stuck out of work or training, which comes with huge consequences for future opportunities.
“The government is now rightly prioritising change. But with close to one million young people outside of employment or education the situation is stark.
“The Youth Guarantee is the right step. But it must be part of a comprehensive plan to ensure all young people across the country can access high-quality training and decent, well-paid work as well as timely and effective healthcare.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Spending Review: £76 million funding gap in councils' temporary accommodation budgets27/02/2025 16:25:00
Councils are facing an additional £76 million shortfall in their temporary accommodation budgets following changes to the allocation of the Homelessness Prevention Grant, new analysis from the Local Government Association shows.
Service sector struggles with falling activity and rising cost pressures - CBI Service Sector Survey - Feb 202527/02/2025 15:25:00
Sentiment across the services sector deteriorated again in the quarter to February, according to the CBI's latest Service Sector Survey. Business volumes also fell faster for the fourth consecutive rolling quarter. In particular, consumer services saw a heavy fall in volumes, alongside a more tempered, but still significant, decline in business & professional services.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in January 202527/02/2025 12:15:00
This report was issued in February 2025 and covers the time period 1 January 2025 to 31 January 2025 inclusive.
CBI responds to Climate Change Committee's 7th Carbon Budget27/02/2025 11:25:00
CBI yesterday responded to Climate Change Committee's 7th Carbon Budget.
Urgent defence boost is the right call, but cutting foreign aid weakens UK in an unstable world, says IPPR26/02/2025 16:25:00
Harry Quilter-Pinner, executive director at IPPR reacts to the decision to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027 through cuts to international aid
NHS Confederation responds to new public polling by the Health Foundation and Ipsos looking at public attitudes to health and care26/02/2025 14:25:00
Ruth Rankine comments on survey findings on improvements needed in the NHS
NHS Confederation responds to Amanda Pritchard's resignation26/02/2025 13:25:00
Amanda Pritchard's commitment to the service has been evident in everything she has done.
CBI Scotland responds to Scottish Budget vote26/02/2025 12:25:00
Michelle Ferguson, Director, CBI Scotland responds to Scottish Budget vote
LGA - Digital Inclusion Action Plan – LGA statement26/02/2025 11:25:00
Cllr Abi Brown OBE, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Improvement and Innovation Board responds to the Government’s publication of its Digital Inclusion Action Plan
Poor sentiment among retailers lingers - CBI Distributive Trades Survey25/02/2025 12:15:00
Year-on-year retail sales volumes declined in February for the fifth consecutive month, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey. Retailers expect sales to fall at a somewhat faster pace in March.