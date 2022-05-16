Young people's mental health prioritised with funding award

A project that aims to support the mental health of young people in South Wales, has been given the green light, thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund.

The ‘Mind our Future’ project, A Mental Health Manifesto; Action for our Future, has been awarded £900,472 from the National Lottery Fund. The funding will enable Cardiff based social enterprise, Single Parents Wellbeing and Heads Above The Waves, to work with young people aged 10-24 years to develop and implement tools to support their mental health and resilience.

The partnership includes the Mental Health Foundation, National Centre for Population Health and Wellbeing Research Swansea University and Public Health Wales’ Research and Evaluation Division, who will be working together to better understand what works to support young peoples’ mental health over the next four years.

Dr. Alisha Davies, Head of Research and Evaluation at Public Health Wales, recently said:

“We know that young people’s mental health has been severely impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, and that urgent action is required to ensure healthy and happy futures for those affected. “Our role in this exciting project will be to use our expertise to evaluate and inform the project’s activities using evidence-based methodologies, ensuring that its development is built upon current knowledge of the highest standards.”

Amy Holland, Director of Single Parents Wellbeing, recently said:

“This innovative project, which is coproduced and follows an action learning approach, will ensure that 10-24 year olds, from a single parent household's voices will be heard and they will be empowered to build a mentally healthy future. The five amazing partners all bring something great to the project and we can't wait to get started.”

Links

Young Person Project

National Lottery Community Fund Press Release