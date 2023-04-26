Welsh Government
Young researchers praised for work on United Nations report about rights of children in Wales
A group of young researchers have been praised for their work on a report to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child about the experiences of young people and their human rights in Wales, by the Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan.
The Young Wales Report to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child has been co-produced by six young volunteer researchers and staff from Young Wales, a Children in Wales initiative which is funded by Welsh Government.
The group submitted the report during a visit to Geneva for a United Nations Committee meeting held in February.
Yesterday, the young researchers met with the Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan at the Senedd to formally launch the report.
Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan said:
I would like to thank these young people and the staff from Children in Wales for the hard work they have put into this comprehensive report.
Extensive engagement with children and young people has taken place across Wales to present their views on the issues that matter to them.
It is fantastic that the delegation to Geneva was able to address the UN Committee members regarding children’s rights in Wales.
I again thank this impressive group for the way they represented their peers and their valuable contribution to helping us make Wales a wonderful place to grow up.
The Young Wales Report is based on data from 41 young people consultations delivered by Young Wales between 2020 to 2022 with over 1000 young people contributing.
Current priority areas for young people identified in the report included cost of living, mental health and wellbeing, and addiction and substance misuse.
One of the Young Wales volunteer researchers, Arthur, said:
Child’s rights provide a solid framework, leading young people into the best possible future. The periodic review process has been an opportunity for us as Young Wales volunteers to scrutinise the state of children’s rights in Wales, using the voices of variety of our peers, and forming recommendations.
Taking part in this process and representing the young people of Wales is certainly a once in a lifetime experience, taking a step back and appreciating how far we have come and where we can go from here.
Fellow Young Wales volunteer researcher Ayse added:
I had a really great experience on this piece of work and I hope that our work has a positive impact on young people's lives in Wales.
It’s really important to me that young people's voices are enabled and heard.
