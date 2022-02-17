Big Lottery Fund
|Printable version
Young Scots take to the stage thanks to £880,000 in funding to kick-start arts careers
Projects helping thousands of young Scots to explore their creative talents are today (THURSDAY 17 FEBRUARY) sharing in £880,817 of Young Start funding.
Young Start, delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund, awards dormant bank account funding to projects that help young people reach their full potential. See full list of projects here.
Could the next Calvin Harris or Sam Heughan come from a Dumfries project which encourages and inspires young people to hone their creative and performing skills?
Despite having no vocational courses available in the performing arts, Dumfries and Galloway has produced many well-known actors and performing artists over the years and that’s set to continue thanks to an award of £78,000 to The Dumfries & Galloway Arts Festival. The funding means that they can run their Stage iT project for the next three years, giving many more young people across the region the opportunities and training needed to pursue a career in the performing arts.
Jodie Rae, a 22-year-old musician, songwriter, and actor from Dumfries is one of the thousands of young people who have benefitted from the project so far. Jodie developed a video project which involved a British Sign Language performance of three original songs.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2022-02-17/young-scots-take-to-the-stage-thanks-to-880-000-in-funding-to-kick-start-arts-careers
Latest News from
Big Lottery Fund
£5m National Lottery funding helping tackle the big issues across Northern Ireland16/02/2022 14:10:00
The National Lottery Community Fund has today announced grants totaling £4,978,381 benefiting 117 projects across Northern Ireland.
£170,000 in National Lottery funding for communities in north-east Wales to reduce waste and tackle climate change.07/02/2022 14:10:00
Resource Denbighshire CIC has received the good news that £170,856 in National Lottery funding will support local people and communities to tackle the climate emergency.
Partnerships celebrate over £8.3 million of National Lottery funding to work together to help end homelessness in Wales04/02/2022 14:10:00
Three new partnerships in Wales are celebrating after being awarded over £8.3 million of money raised thanks to National Lottery players to help end homelessness.
£1.8 million to help reduce waste and tackle throwaway culture in Scottish communities27/01/2022 15:38:00
Projects encouraging Scots to reduce their waste and consumption habits to help tackle the climate emergency are sharing in almost £1.8 million from The National Lottery Community Fund.
Ground-breaking project to coordinate climate action in Derry/Londonderry27/01/2022 13:20:00
The National Lottery Community Fund recently (25 January 2022) announced £150,000 of funding to North West Play Resource Centre (The Playhouse), to lead on an ambitious arts based community project to change behaviours and attitudes to climate and waste in the North West.
£6 million in National Lottery funding goes to support UK communities to tackle climate change by reducing waste25/01/2022 14:25:00
Over £6 million has today [25 January] been awarded to communities across the UK to tackle the climate emergency. The funding, made possible thanks to National Lottery players, has gone to 21 community-led projects focused on waste and consumption.
"Only together can we overcome challenges” Supporting people with Sickle Cell and Thalassaemia in Wales20/01/2022 11:10:00
The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK has awarded nearly £100,000 Friends of Cymru Sickle Cell and Thalassaemia CIC to provide tailored and sensitive support the families they work with.
VCSE sector receives £1.3m from Dormant Accounts Fund NI to improve sustainability18/01/2022 14:10:00
An organisation using sport to bring people together and a rural mental health support group are among 15 projects receiving grants totalling £1,303,790 to secure their long-term future.
Delight for Welsh sight charity UCAN Productions after being awarded £165,000 of National Lottery funding13/01/2022 09:20:00
UCAN Productions is celebrating after successfully being awarded over £165,000 of National Lottery funding to set up a peer-to-peer support network for visually impaired people that will provide a range of activities delivered through performance and creative arts workshops.