Young Scots to benefit from £2.2 million in Young Start funding
Projects working to improve the confidence and wellbeing of young people across Scotland are sharing in £2,209,758 of Young Start funding this Children’s Mental Health Week.
The funding, which comes from dormant account cash and is distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund, is used to support thousands of children and young people annually all over Scotland, many of whom face mental health and wellbeing issues. See a full list of projects at the bottom of the release.
One of the young people who will benefit from the £2.2 million funding announced today is 14-year-old Roxana*, who is 14 and lives in Glasgow.
Roxana is one of more than 4,200 people under the age of 18 in Scotland who have been diagnosed with epilepsy - a serious neurological condition. She lives with the constant fear and anxiety of never knowing when she will have her next seizure, which impacts on her confidence and wellbeing on a daily basis.
As well as her epilepsy diagnosis, Roxana also lives with autism and ADHD, as well as a brain injury which causes her to struggle to fully interpret social situations and interactions – a combination which makes attending high school an incredibly daunting and challenging prospect and her mental health and wellbeing have been seriously affected.
Her mum, Kate, noticed a huge difference in her personality and confidence. Kate said: “She lost her wee sparkle. But since getting involved with Epilepsy Scotland’s Youth Groups, I can see it, it’s back. This group is making such a difference for her. I can see the sparkle in her again!”
Epilepsy Scotland was recently awarded £49,205 to continue to deliver youth work to young people with an epilepsy diagnosis in Glasgow and the group will host twice-weekly activities ranging from arts, animation and music workshops, to walks around the city, to movie evenings, and weekend breaks away together. Members of the family are welcome to attend activities at the centre and the wellbeing garden this year.”
Roxana joined Epilepsy Scotland’s Youth Work group three years ago and took on new challenges from fencing to trampolining but what she loved most was socialising with youth group members from all over Scotland.
She said, “being with people that understand me helps. They have helped me when I'm sad, they have helped me through when I'm stressed, and they make me laugh. I call them family. They’ve helped me through so much and I really appreciate that. I love the way they treat me and the way I see them treat other young people just like me.”
Shelby Johnston, a Youth Worker with Epilepsy Scotland says: “Children with epilepsy are four times more likely to develop mental health problems than other young people, so emotional wellbeing is at the heart of the project. Taking part in these motivating and stimulating activities can make a measurable difference not only to the occurrence of seizures, but to their emotional, mental, and overall physical wellbeing.
“Thanks to this funding, we can continue raising awareness about the condition and its impact on mental health and wellbeing of the whole family.”
Another of the 26 groups to share in the recent funding boost is Man On! Inverclyde’s Young Person Service.
Lara Graham, aged 19, felt isolated and lonely, and was suffering from anxiety after leaving school just as the pandemic began. Lockdown restrictions meant that Lara couldn’t begin college until 2021 and the isolation exasperated her anxiety and had a huge impact on her mental health.
“I was suffering really badly with anxiety because of how isolated and lonely I felt, but as the rules started to ease, I’d lost any confidence I had and didn’t have the motivation I needed to make friends. I started studying engineering at college in 2021, but being the only girl in a small class, I felt even more alone, and I was really struggling with my mental health.”
It was while she was in college that Lara heard about Man On! Inverclyde, a charity working to enhance wellbeing by providing safe environments that remove the stigma attached to mental health. The charity receives £100,000 to continue running the Young Person Wellbeing Service for another three years.
Lara continued: “I’ve now completed my year at college and moved onto an apprenticeship, which I’m really enjoying. Going to the sessions made me realise there are other people my age feeling exactly as I was – I wasn’t alone.”
Kirsty McGregor Burns, Wellbeing Worker at Man On! Inverclydesays: “This Young Start funding is vital so we can continue to grow and build on the already established services. Our Young Person Service allows our young people to feel more in control of their own life experiences which have brought them to our charity.”
The National Lottery Community Fund, Scotland Chair, Kate Still, said: “Mental health and wellbeing services for young people across the country are incredibly important when we see the level of young people experiencing difficulties.
Lara and Roxana’s stories are two examples of the many young people who’ve benefitted from Young Start funded projects and we are always keen to support more ideas. If your group has a project that could improve the lives of young people in Scotland, then we’d love to hear from you.”
Young Start helps young people aged eight to 24 become more confident and play an active part in realising their potential. Funding of up to £100,000 is available for youth led projects. Groups can apply by emailing advicescotland@tnlcommunityfund.org.uk or calling 0300 123 7110.
Find out more at: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/programmes/young-start
Notes to Editors
- Under the Dormant Bank and Building Society Accounts Act 2008, the Reclaim Fund releases funds from dormant bank accounts to the National Lottery Community Fund for distribution to good causes across the UK.
- Dormant accounts are defined in the Dormant Bank and Building Society Accounts Act 2008 as those which have seen no customer-initiated activity for at least 15 years.
- The Reclaim Fund Ltd. (RFL), which was established in March 2011 to receive and invest dormant account balances across the UK, transferred the first tranche of monies from dormant bank and building society accounts to the National Lottery Community Fund on 2 August 2011. Scotland receives 8.4% of the total funds distributed.
- We are the largest funder of community activity in the UK – we’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. National Lottery players raise £36 million each week for good causes throughout the UK**. Since The National Lottery began in 1994, £43 billion has been raised for good causes which has supported over 635,000 projects***, benefiting millions of people - that’s 255 projects per postcode area.
- We are passionate about funding great ideas that matter to communities and make a difference to people’s lives. At the heart of everything we do is the belief that when people are in the lead, communities thrive. Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, our funding is open to everyone. We’re privileged to be able to work with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.
Young Start
Helping young people aged eight to 24 to become more confident and play an active part in realising their potential.
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2023-02-08/young-scots-to-benefit-from-2-2-million-in-young-start-funding
