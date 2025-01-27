Welsh Government
|Printable version
Young Sherlock finds ‘Holmes’ in Wales
Amateur sleuths may have noticed something mysterious has been afoot recently in the usually sleepy Cardiff suburb of St Mellons.
On an unassuming industrial estate, big adventures have been happening behind closed doors – filming for Prime Video’s latest TV series, Young Sherlock.
Directed by Guy Ritchie and supported by Creative Wales, via the Welsh Government’s Production Fund, this brand new eight-part high-end TV series is a prequel to the original story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic fictional detective, Sherlock Holmes, in a re-imagining of the character’s coming of age.
As a result of this support, the production is projected to add tens of millions of pounds of economic value into the local economy.
Additionally, the team behind Young Sherlock will hire upwards of 340 Wales-based crew for over a year and deliver a bespoke training programme providing high-level placements for ten trainees and 45 work-shadowing placements, across a range of disciplines.
The Welsh Government funding has also supported the build of extensive sets at its filming base, Great Point Studios Cardiff.
The Minister for Creative Industries, Jack Sargeant, recently visited the set. He said:
Young Sherlock is the largest scale production yet to be based at Great Point Studios in Cardiff. It was literally awesome to see what Motive Pictures, Inspirational Entertainment and Prime Video have brought to Wales, not just physically but also with their world-renowned brands.
This is a true show of Wales delivering world-class infrastructure for film and TV, and Creative Wales and the Welsh Government have played an integral part in bringing the production to our capital. It is a huge opportunity delivering significant economic and reputational benefits for Wales and our screen industry.
Importantly the high-level training opportunities our funding has helped to secure will also make a significant contribution to our goal of strengthening and futureproofing the screen industry here, now and for years to come.
Simon Maxwell from production company Motive Pictures, who are overseeing physical production and bringing Young Sherlock to life, said:
It’s a total pleasure filming here at Great Point Studios in Wales with all that the country has to offer – from world-class crews to some of the UK’s most stunning landscapes and locations. It’s a perfect locale to bring to life the vivid story world of Young Sherlock and to showcase the quintessential Britishness of Holmesian lore.
Young Sherlock is being written and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill (Deep State, Rogue) with executive producers Simon Kelton (Eddie the Eagle), Ivan Atkinson (The Gentlemen), Simon Maxwell (The Woman in the Wall, Deep State), Dhana Gilbert (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Colin Wilson (The Mandalorian), Marc Resteghini, and co-executive producer Harriet Creelman. It is inspired by Andy Lane's critically acclaimed book series Young Sherlock Holmes. Physical production is running through Motive Pictures.
Kelton originally conceived the project and packaged it with Atkinson, then partnered with Motive, Gilbert, and Resteghini, who developed and brought the series to Amazon MGM Studios.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/young-sherlock-finds-holmes-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Thousands more learners to receive financial support through Education Maintenance Allowance27/01/2025 11:15:00
Thousands more post 16 learners in colleges and sixth forms will receive the Education Maintenance Allowance following a Welsh Government decision to uplift the household income thresholds resulting in more families being able to apply.
£300,000 to revitalise St Mark’s Church for the Caia Park community24/01/2025 14:05:00
St Mark’s Church in Caia Park, Wrexham, is being transformed into a hub for sports, drama, lunch clubs, and more, thanks to £300,000 from the Welsh Government’s Community Facilities Programme.
Health Secretary response to latest NHS Wales performance data: November and December 202423/01/2025 14:05:00
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, responds to the latest NHS Wales performance data.
Boost for Ynys Mon as Freeport goes live23/01/2025 12:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday announced that the new Ynys Mon Freeport special status has gone live.
New bus franchising test set to benefit rural communities in mid-Wales22/01/2025 14:05:00
Communities across mid-Wales are set to experience early benefits that groundbreaking bus reform will bring.
Nine ways in which £150m has been used to restore nature this Senedd term22/01/2025 13:05:00
With one in six species at risk of extinction in Wales, it has never been more important to restore and strengthen people’s connection to nature.
More than 400,000 visit pharmacies for common health issues22/01/2025 09:05:00
The public are encouraged to visit local pharmacies for free advice and treatment, with more than 400,000 people using the common ailments service in the past year.
Extra £700,000 to provide free essential items to more communities20/01/2025 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced a £700,000 investment to help Cwtch Mawr, a multibank in Swansea, expand its reach and offer free essential items to even more people in need.