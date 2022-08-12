Young Start funding puts young Scots in control

12 youth led projects share £930k of Young Start funding

Sarah Aitken

Twelve projects, run for and by young people, are celebrating after sharing in more than £930k from The National Lottery Community Fund’s Young Start fund today (FRIDAY 12 AUGUST).

Young Start, delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund, awards dormant bank account funding to projects that help young people reach their full potential.

Although arthritis is a condition more often associated with older people in Scotland, two in 100 children under 16 (18,427) are reported to be living with a musculoskeletal (MSK) condition related to arthritis *, and many thousands more between 16-25 live with other conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.

Many young people need ongoing support to manage the daily physical and mental issues they face and, thanks to an award of £87,958, Versus Arthritis will support young people across Scotland to come to terms with this long term and painful condition.

The funding means they can continue a holistic support service helping hundreds more young people like 16-year-old Sarah Aitken from Glasgow who was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) in March 2020. JIA is an autoimmune condition that affects people under 16, where the immune system attacks the joints causing inflammation, pain, swelling, and chronic fatigue.

