Welsh Government
|Printable version
Young voices shape future of care at Wales summit
Children and young people with care experience gathered in Cardiff over the weekend for Wales' fourth annual care summit.
The Exploring Radical Reform Summit creates a vital platform where young people can directly engage with Welsh Government ministers to help shape wide-ranging reforms to care services across Wales.
For the first time, younger children aged 9 to 14, who are currently in care, joined 40 young leaders with care experience.
Actor Michael Sheen, patron of Voices from Care Cymru, addressed the young people through special video messages.
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, who attended alongside Ministers for Education, Social Justice, Finance and Welsh Language, and Mental Health and Wellbeing, yesterday said:
Listening directly to young people with experience of care is essential to creating meaningful reform.
Including younger children for the first time this year brought fresh perspectives that will help us build a care system that truly meets their needs. Their voices are not just being heard – they are actively shaping policy.
It is timely that this summit takes place in the same month as National Children’s Day. We want a Wales for all children, where every child feels valued, respected and heard.
Young Ambassador and Co- Chair of the event, Georgia Toman, yesterday said:
It really means a lot to care experienced young people that Welsh Ministers spend time listening to us and taking us seriously.
We know big change can't happen overnight, but it was good to hear from cabinet secretaries and minsters what they and their teams have been doing to deliver Radical Reform. Our plea to them was to keep the pressure up. With the Senedd election in a year's time we are keen to see as much achieved as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/young-voices-shape-future-care-wales-summit
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£1.5million funding boost for 25 projects to tackle child poverty across Wales14/05/2025 13:20:00
The Welsh Government has awarded more than £1.5million to 25 organisations working with families in poverty across Wales. These projects will improve how services work together, focusing on practical solutions to help lift children out of poverty and create better opportunities for their futures.
Every child to be given the opportunity to confidently speak Welsh14/05/2025 12:20:00
The Senedd has passed landmark legislation to give all children across Wales the opportunity to confidently speak Welsh, regardless of their background or the language of the school they attend.
Massive expansion of successful scheme to plug skills gap13/05/2025 14:05:00
As of yesterday, individuals and businesses in Wales will benefit from an almost six-fold increase in the amount of subsidy available for accredited training opportunities.
Additional funding to boost testing and end new transmissions of HIV by 203013/05/2025 09:05:00
A free and confidential online HIV testing service will be expanded with new funding to support measures to eliminate new transmissions.
£5m to make playgrounds and play areas fun-tastic12/05/2025 14:05:00
Children’s playgrounds and play spaces across Wales are to be improved so youngsters have better opportunities to play within their local communities.
Green light given for pothole repairs to begin on major Welsh roads12/05/2025 10:25:00
A programme of works to repair thousands of potholes on some of Wales’ major roads has been given the green light.
Opening the digital front door to the NHS in Wales09/05/2025 14:05:00
People across Wales are being encouraged to download the NHS Wales App to access a wide range of services digitally.
£31.5 million boost for Welsh towns and cities09/05/2025 12:15:00
The Welsh Government is providing an additional £31.5 million to local authorities to deliver regeneration projects that will transform town centres across Wales.
VE Day service, led by the First Minister of Wales, held at Llandaff Cathedral08/05/2025 14:05:00
A special service, led by the First Minister of Wales, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day has taken place at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.