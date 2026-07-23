Young volunteers supported to play their part in heritage railways following new safety guidance

The Office of Rail and Road has today published guidance designed to help heritage railway and tramway operators give young volunteers, aged from 14 to minimum school leaving age, the chance to learn new skills while making sure the right safeguards are in place.

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Heritage railways rely heavily on volunteers and are often where young people first discover an interest in railways, engineering, customer service or heritage preservation. The publication makes clear that many activities can be suitable for young volunteers, provided operators properly assess the risks, provide the right supervision and training, and make sure tasks are appropriate for the young person’s age, maturity and physical capability.

It also gives examples of activities young volunteers are likely to be able to undertake, with appropriate supervision and a suitable risk assessment. These include cleaning locomotives and taking water from ground level, as well as some station duties. Young volunteers may also be able to assist a competent adult with tasks including helping passengers board and leave trains and train dispatch.

The document has been developed jointly by ORR and the Health and Safety Executive, and also includes input from the Heritage Railway Association.

The guidance, while not mandatory, gives organisations clarity and confidence in complying with legal requirements.

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