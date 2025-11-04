WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Young Workers Month 2025 - upcoming events
Every November, Young Workers Month raises awareness of trade unions among young workers and highlights their significance in both the workplace and daily life.
This month serves as a chance to advocate for the key issues that matter most to young workers, showcase their organising efforts, and illustrate the contributions young members make to the trade union movement.
Get involved in one of our events this month!
As well as specific young worker month events, the TUC is hosting loads of events during November including sessions on trades councils, mental health and wellbeing and reclaim the night. Why not use November to come along to a TUC event – we need the voices of young activists to be involved!
TUC London, East and Southeast Young Members Network: Supporting migrant workers workshop: Visas and organising against exploitation
Saturday 22 November, London, 2-4pm. In person, central London venue TBC.
This workshop is open to young trade union members only of a TUC affiliated union in the London, East and South East region.
Migrant workers are at the heart of our public services and our trade unions. Yet so many face exploitation at work. Visas play a huge role in this. The visa sponsorship model makes a migrant’s right to remain in the UK dependent on their employer.
With the rise of the far right and increasing prevalence of anti-immigration narratives, it’s even more important that Trade Unions continue to fight against discrimination.
TUC LESE Young Members Network invites young union activists to contribute to this workshop where we will explore:
- practical workplace support to Migrant Workers
- how the visa system works
- organising and campaigning with Migrant Workers
TUC North East, Yorkshire and Humber: Young Workers Patrol and Sheffield Transformed
Saturday 29 November, Sheffield
Join our young workers patrol in Sheffield. During the patrol, young activists go into workplaces to speak to young retail and hospitality workers about their rights at work and why they should join a union.
We’ll then be joining Sheffield Transformed to tell them about the work.
This event is open to young members in this region. Please complete the registration form by end of the day Wednesday 19 November if you want to join.
We also very excited to be hosting young members from ver.di, Germany’s second largest trade union, for the patrol.
