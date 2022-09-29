Association for Project Management
YoungMinds: A charity PMO perspective of the pandemic webinar
The covid-19 pandemic provided a significant challenge to the charity sector, but also in facing that challenge, opportunities to grow and strengthen practice. This webinar presented on Wednesday 28 September provides a perspective on what charities have been doing and can do now to prepare for the future.
Over 60% of charities have dipped into their reserves since the covid-19 pandemic started. The YoungMinds PMO has risen to the challenge, building a broader, strategic programme management office that is able to deliver significant value to the organisation and offer a broad range of services.
YoungMinds is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health. They strive towards a world where no young person feels alone with their mental health, and all young people get the mental health support they need, when they need it, no matter what.
