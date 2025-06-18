Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Your household smart products must respect your privacy – including your air fryer
From smart speakers and fitness trackers to Wi-Fi fridges and interconnected air fryers, smart products have integrated seamlessly into people’s homes and everyday lives – in fact, research shows that four in five Brits own at least one.*
We recently (16 June) published our first guidance for developers and manufacturers of smart products, setting out clearly how people’s personal information should be collected, used and shared responsibly.
Stephen Almond, Executive Director for Regulatory Risk at the ICO, recently said:
“Smart products know a lot about us: who we live with, what music we like, what medication we are taking and much more. They are designed to make our lives easier, but that doesn’t mean they should be collecting an excessive amount of information.
“In our increasingly connected world, we shouldn’t have to choose between enjoying the benefits of smart products and our own privacy. We all rightly have a greater expectation of privacy in our own homes, so we must be able to trust smart products are respecting our privacy, using our personal information responsibly and only in ways we would expect.”
Last year, we asked the public for their views on smart products in a series of workshops. People shared concerns that products collect too much personal information, and said that they feel powerless to control how their data is used and shared.
The new guidance addresses these concerns, supporting manufacturers and developers to create smart products that comply with data protection law and prioritise people’s privacy. For example, ensuring they are transparent with people about how their personal information is being used, only collecting the information necessary, and helping people to exercise their rights, such as making it easy to delete their data from the product.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2025/06/your-household-smart-products-must-respect-your-privacy-including-your-air-fryer/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
New guidance to help smart product manufacturers get data protection right17/06/2025 09:10:00
We are calling on all manufacturers and developers of smart products to prioritise people’s privacy with new guidance published yesterday (16 June).
Information Commissioner: People must trust their information is protected in the age of AI05/06/2025 17:15:00
We are stepping up our supervision of AI and biometric technologies so people can trust that even the most innovative products and services are using their personal information responsibly.
ICO head office to move to Manchester03/06/2025 12:25:00
The ICO will relocate its head office to Manchester in autumn 2026.
Reprimand issued to Greater Manchester Police over CCTV failings29/05/2025 16:15:00
We have issued a reprimand to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) following failures in its storage and handling of CCTV footage
Improvements in proactive publication for public authorities26/05/2025 09:10:00
Transparency is the cornerstone of accountability, and the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA) is designed to increase transparency. But this legislation isn’t just about responding to requests; public authorities must also publish information proactively. This allows the public to routinely access information that is in the public interest and is safe to disclose.
London council reprimanded for exposing personal details of 6,528 people for almost two years23/05/2025 15:15:15
We have reprimanded the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham (the council) after it left exposed the personal information of 6,528 people for almost two years.
Sole trader fined £50,000 after making over 194,000 unlawful marketing calls16/05/2025 10:25:00
We have fined Newcastle based sole trader Darian Bishop, trading as ECO4U, £50,000 for making over 194,000 unlawful marketing calls to people on the UK’s ’do not call’ register.
ICO consultation on the draft updated guidance on encryption14/05/2025 14:25:00
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) is consulting on draft updated guidance on encryption.