Your household smart products must respect your privacy – including your air fryer

From smart speakers and fitness trackers to Wi-Fi fridges and interconnected air fryers, smart products have integrated seamlessly into people’s homes and everyday lives – in fact, research shows that four in five Brits own at least one.*

We recently (16 June) published our first guidance for developers and manufacturers of smart products, setting out clearly how people’s personal information should be collected, used and shared responsibly.

Stephen Almond, Executive Director for Regulatory Risk at the ICO, recently said:

“Smart products know a lot about us: who we live with, what music we like, what medication we are taking and much more. They are designed to make our lives easier, but that doesn’t mean they should be collecting an excessive amount of information. “In our increasingly connected world, we shouldn’t have to choose between enjoying the benefits of smart products and our own privacy. We all rightly have a greater expectation of privacy in our own homes, so we must be able to trust smart products are respecting our privacy, using our personal information responsibly and only in ways we would expect.”

Last year, we asked the public for their views on smart products in a series of workshops. People shared concerns that products collect too much personal information, and said that they feel powerless to control how their data is used and shared.

The new guidance addresses these concerns, supporting manufacturers and developers to create smart products that comply with data protection law and prioritise people’s privacy. For example, ensuring they are transparent with people about how their personal information is being used, only collecting the information necessary, and helping people to exercise their rights, such as making it easy to delete their data from the product.

Click here for the full press release