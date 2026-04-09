Your vote is yours alone – protect it at May’s elections

Voters across Britain are being urged to protect their vote ahead of May’s elections. The Electoral Commission yesterday launched its annual ‘Your vote is yours alone’ campaign in partnership with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and Crimestoppers, the independent charity that guarantees complete anonymity.

The ‘Your vote is yours alone’ campaign aims to help voters understand the different types of electoral fraud offences that can take place in a polling station or when completing a postal vote, and to empower people to protect their vote.

Elections are taking place in 172 local authorities across England on Thursday 7 May, as well as elections for the Scottish Parliament and the Welsh Senedd. Resources including videos, posters and a leaflet are available on the Electoral Commission website.

Elections in the UK are well run, and there are very low levels of proven electoral fraud. The ‘Your vote is yours alone’ campaign is part of the Commission’s support, alongside Crimestoppers and the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, to ensure this continues. Anyone with concerns about fraud should report them to the police. Anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org (Opens in new window).

Niki Nixon, Director of Communications and External Affairs at the Electoral Commission, yesterday said:

“No matter how you vote, your vote is yours alone. Your right to vote independently, privately, and free from undue pressure is protected in law. Anyone who tries to induce or compel someone to vote a particular way, or not to vote at all, is committing a serious crime that can result in a prison sentence. “Cases of reported fraud in the UK are very low, but we must not be complacent. Anyone concerned about fraud should report it to the police. If you see something that might be electoral fraud and want to pass on what you know anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers. Their team will pass on the details to the relevant police force.”

Mark Hallas, Chief Executive of the charity Crimestoppers, yesterday said:

“Our country has a history of holding elections that are internationally trusted and seen to be fair. This is a tradition we can all play a part in protecting. “It’s vital that anyone with suspicions of voter fraud speaks up, either to the police or completely anonymously to Crimestoppers. “You can pass on what you know directly to one of our UK contact centre staff, 24/7, by calling 0800 555 111 or by completing an online form at crimestoppers-uk.org. What you share could make all the difference and you will stay 100% anonymous.”

About electoral fraud

'Electoral fraud' refers to cases where someone has committed, or is alleged to have committed, specific electoral law offences. Electoral fraud can include:

making false statements about the personal character of a candidate

offering an incentive to someone to get them to vote, to vote a certain way, or to stop them from voting

interfering with postal votes

false statements or signatures on a candidate’s nomination forms

registering to vote under a false name or without someone’s consent

influencing someone to vote against their will

pretending to be someone else and using their vote

Election fraud undermines the democratic process. It is a serious issue and offenders can be sent to prison.

The Electoral Commission continues to work closely with Electoral Registration Officers and Returning Officers, providing guidance and support to ensure that they have arrangements in place with their local police force to respond to any allegations of fraud. The Electoral Commission also works with the National Police Chiefs’ Council to provide guidance and support to police forces.

Data on allegations of electoral fraud reported to the police can be found on the Electoral Commission’s website.

Notes to Editors

About the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by: enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency

The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish Parliaments.

The 'Your vote is yours alone’ campaign has been running since 2015.

About Crimestoppers