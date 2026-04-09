Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Your vote is yours alone – protect it at May’s elections
Voters across Britain are being urged to protect their vote ahead of May’s elections. The Electoral Commission yesterday launched its annual ‘Your vote is yours alone’ campaign in partnership with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and Crimestoppers, the independent charity that guarantees complete anonymity.
The ‘Your vote is yours alone’ campaign aims to help voters understand the different types of electoral fraud offences that can take place in a polling station or when completing a postal vote, and to empower people to protect their vote.
Elections are taking place in 172 local authorities across England on Thursday 7 May, as well as elections for the Scottish Parliament and the Welsh Senedd. Resources including videos, posters and a leaflet are available on the Electoral Commission website.
Elections in the UK are well run, and there are very low levels of proven electoral fraud. The ‘Your vote is yours alone’ campaign is part of the Commission’s support, alongside Crimestoppers and the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, to ensure this continues. Anyone with concerns about fraud should report them to the police. Anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org (Opens in new window).
Niki Nixon, Director of Communications and External Affairs at the Electoral Commission, yesterday said:
“No matter how you vote, your vote is yours alone. Your right to vote independently, privately, and free from undue pressure is protected in law. Anyone who tries to induce or compel someone to vote a particular way, or not to vote at all, is committing a serious crime that can result in a prison sentence.
“Cases of reported fraud in the UK are very low, but we must not be complacent. Anyone concerned about fraud should report it to the police. If you see something that might be electoral fraud and want to pass on what you know anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers. Their team will pass on the details to the relevant police force.”
Mark Hallas, Chief Executive of the charity Crimestoppers, yesterday said:
“Our country has a history of holding elections that are internationally trusted and seen to be fair. This is a tradition we can all play a part in protecting.
“It’s vital that anyone with suspicions of voter fraud speaks up, either to the police or completely anonymously to Crimestoppers.
“You can pass on what you know directly to one of our UK contact centre staff, 24/7, by calling 0800 555 111 or by completing an online form at crimestoppers-uk.org. What you share could make all the difference and you will stay 100% anonymous.”
About electoral fraud
'Electoral fraud' refers to cases where someone has committed, or is alleged to have committed, specific electoral law offences. Electoral fraud can include:
- making false statements about the personal character of a candidate
- offering an incentive to someone to get them to vote, to vote a certain way, or to stop them from voting
- interfering with postal votes
- false statements or signatures on a candidate’s nomination forms
- registering to vote under a false name or without someone’s consent
- influencing someone to vote against their will
- pretending to be someone else and using their vote
Election fraud undermines the democratic process. It is a serious issue and offenders can be sent to prison.
The Electoral Commission continues to work closely with Electoral Registration Officers and Returning Officers, providing guidance and support to ensure that they have arrangements in place with their local police force to respond to any allegations of fraud. The Electoral Commission also works with the National Police Chiefs’ Council to provide guidance and support to police forces.
Data on allegations of electoral fraud reported to the police can be found on the Electoral Commission’s website.
Notes to Editors
About the Electoral Commission
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish Parliaments.
- The 'Your vote is yours alone’ campaign has been running since 2015.
About Crimestoppers
- People can pass on information about crime completely anonymously via the charity’s UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org. Since the charity's launch in 1988, Crimestoppers has always kept its anonymity promise. Information shared leads to around 10 arrests and charges every single day.
- Since inception, Crimestoppers has received more than 2.2 million actionable contacts, resulting in over 162,000 arrests and charges, the recovery of £145 million in stolen property, and the seizure of £460 million worth of illegal drugs.
- Crimestoppers is supported by regional teams and hundreds of volunteers across the UK, delivering national and local campaigns.
- Launched in 2005, UK’s Most Wanted has helped lead to more than 5,900 arrests.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/your-vote-yours-alone-protect-it-mays-elections
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
Two weeks left to register to vote at May elections07/04/2026 09:20:00
With just two weeks left to register to vote for the local elections in England, the Electoral Commission is urging voters to register before the deadline at 11.59pm on Monday 20 April.
One month left to apply for free voter ID31/03/2026 15:25:00
People voting in the upcoming local elections in May can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate, a free form of ID that can be used to vote at a polling station.
Gorton and Denton by-election investigation statement30/03/2026 15:25:00
Vijay Rangarajan, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, recently (27 March 2026) gave a statement following the conclusion of the Greater Manchester Police investigation, which found no evidence of any intent to influence or refrain any person from voting at the Gorton and Denton by-election
No place for abuse and intimidation at May elections30/03/2026 12:25:00
Ahead of the May elections, the Electoral Commission is calling for campaigners, parties and voters to debate respectfully.
Electoral Commission Rycroft Review response26/03/2026 15:25:00
The Electoral Commission has responded to the Rycroft Review into foreign financial influence and interference in UK politics, published yesterday.
Young people trust political information at school, but few say they learn about it there10/03/2026 11:10:00
The majority of young people trust the information they learn about politics at school, but just 30% of under-18s say they have learnt about it there, according to new research by the Electoral Commission.
Young people in Northern Ireland keen to vote but lack political awareness, research finds09/03/2026 15:15:00
New research published today (Monday 9 March) by the Electoral Commission shows young people in Northern Ireland are keen to take part in democracy, but many lack the knowledge and trusted information needed to engage confidently in voting.
Thousands of missing voters encouraged to register ahead of Senedd election06/03/2026 15:25:00
The Electoral Commission has launched a campaign to encourage people to register to vote and ensure they can take part in the Senedd election on 7 May.
NI political parties accept over £2.2 million in 202506/03/2026 11:25:00
Political parties registered in Northern Ireland reported accepting £435,891 in donations and public funds during the fourth quarter of 2025 (October to December), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission (Opens in new window).