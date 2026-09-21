Northern Ireland Assembly
|Printable version
Youth Assembly Members debate social media restrictions for under-16s
Members of the Northern Ireland Youth Assembly have called for stronger regulation of social media platforms rather than an outright ban for under-16s, following a debate held in the Assembly Chamber recently (Saturday 19 September 2026).
The debate explored proposals to restrict access to social media for under-16s. The issue is currently being considered by the UK Government and if legislation is introduced, it may be rolled out across the UK, including Northern Ireland.
Following the debate, Youth Assembly Members will write to Prime Minister Andy Burnham MP to share their views and recommendations on the issue, ensuring that young people's voices are heard at the highest level of decision-making
The benefits and risks associated with social media were discussed during the debate, as well as considerations of how young people can be better protected online while maintaining access to digital spaces that support learning, communication and wellbeing.
The debate was presided over by Deputy Speaker John BlairMLA, who recently said:
“The Youth Assembly provides a unique opportunity for young people to engage with democratic processes and debate issues that have a real impact on their lives. Today's discussion demonstrated the thoughtful and informed contributions these Members bring to public policy questions. It has been encouraging to see them examine different perspectives, challenge one another respectfully and carefully consider the implications of potential legislation. Their commitment to representing the views of young people from across Northern Ireland is commendable.”
The afternoon plenary session followed a busy morning programme which included workshops on debating and public speaking, as well as opportunities for Members to network with one another and some MLAs.
This was the second plenary sitting for the current Youth Assembly. Members began their term in October 2025 and will continue to serve until November 2027.
Isaac, a Member of the Youth Assembly, recently said:
“Social media is a huge part of everyday life for young people, and it was great to have an opportunity today to discuss this important issue with other Members and hear different views. Following our morning workshops on public speaking and debating, we enjoyed being able to put everything we learned into practice.”
The Youth Assembly is made up of 90 young people from every constituency across Northern Ireland. Members participate in plenary sittings and committee work, engaging with Assembly Committees and providing a youth perspective on legislation affecting young people. Saturday’s plenary session was the second sitting attended by Youth Assembly Members.
For any media enquiries, please contact: Maureen Heaney, Communications Office, Northern Ireland Assembly.
Email: maureen.heaney@niassembly.gov.uk
Phone: 074 8349 0870
Notes to Editors
- Legislation to restrict social media use for under-16s is being considered by the UK Government. More details can be found here.
- The Youth Assembly was founded in April 2021, with membership made up of young people in school years 9-12.
- The selection process for current Members which concluded in September 2025, was co-designed with young people to ensure that it is as open and fair as possible. 90 members were selected to ensure that young people from all constituencies, Section 75 groups and other communities are represented.
- The Youth Assembly was established to perform three functions:
- to engage with the work of the Northern Ireland Assembly, specifically with Assembly Committees on legislation and inquiries relevant to young people;
- to undertake project work generated by the three Youth Assembly committees; and
- to enable consultation with government Departments and to participate in youth voice projects.
- The Youth Assembly has at least two plenary sittings a year and three committees, which meet more regularly. The plenary sittings take place in Parliament Buildings and are presided over by the Speaker or a Deputy Speaker in the Assembly Chamber.
- Comprehensive safeguarding measures and protections are in place, including training and support for the members of the Youth Assembly and all those working with them.
- Find out more by following the Northern Ireland Youth Assembly on Facebook, Instagram and X or visiting the website: https://niyouthassembly.org/
Original article link: https://www.niassembly.gov.uk/news-and-media/press-releases/session-2026-2027/youth-assembly-members-debate-social-media-restrictions-for-under-16s/
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Assembly
Assembly Publishes Report of the Review of Alleged Abuse or Inappropriate Behaviour Associated With Jeffrey Donaldson in Parliament Buildings07/09/2026 16:15:00
Northern Ireland Assembly recently published a Report of the Review of Alleged Abuse or Inappropriate Behaviour Associated With Jeffrey Donaldson in Parliament Buildings.
Visitors Car Park temporary closure13/08/2026 13:15:00
The Visitors Car Park will be closed for maintenance from Monday 17 August and will reopen on Wednesday 26 August.
Cross-Community Performers Join Speaker to Mark Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 202630/07/2026 16:15:15
A showcase of traditional tunes, shared culture and cross-community musical collaboration took centre stage at Parliament Buildings yesterday as the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly marked the road to Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 in Belfast.
PAC Cites ‘Persistent Failures’ in Management of £5.2bn IT Projects08/07/2026 11:15:00
An Assembly Committee has delivered a stark warning about persistent systemic weaknesses in the management of major IT projects across the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS), which are placing public services and billions of pounds of public money at unnecessary risk.
Assembly’s Committee for the Economy seeks views on Regional Balance Bill07/07/2026 16:15:00
The Northern Ireland Assembly’s Committee for the Economy is inviting individuals and organisations to share their views on the Regional Balance Bill.
Committee for Education calls for reform of Relationship and Sexuality Education provision07/07/2026 15:05:00
The Assembly’s Committee for Education has published its recommendations following an inquiry into the provision of Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE) in schools in Northern Ireland.
Economy Committee launches call for evidence on the Renewable Electricity Generation Bill06/07/2026 10:10:00
The Northern Ireland Assembly’s Committee for the Economy is seeking views on the Renewable Electricity Generation Bill as part of its scrutiny of the legislation.
Communities Committee Calls For No Further Delay in the Delivery of Anti-Poverty Strategy08/06/2026 16:15:00
The Committee for Communities has called for the updated Anti-Poverty Strategy to be finalised as soon as possible, and has reiterated its commitment towork with the Communities Minister and Department to expedite the process.