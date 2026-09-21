Youth Assembly Members debate social media restrictions for under-16s

Members of the Northern Ireland Youth Assembly have called for stronger regulation of social media platforms rather than an outright ban for under-16s, following a debate held in the Assembly Chamber recently (Saturday 19 September 2026).

The debate explored proposals to restrict access to social media for under-16s. The issue is currently being considered by the UK Government and if legislation is introduced, it may be rolled out across the UK, including Northern Ireland.

Following the debate, Youth Assembly Members will write to Prime Minister Andy Burnham MP to share their views and recommendations on the issue, ensuring that young people's voices are heard at the highest level of decision-making

The benefits and risks associated with social media were discussed during the debate, as well as considerations of how young people can be better protected online while maintaining access to digital spaces that support learning, communication and wellbeing.

The debate was presided over by Deputy Speaker John BlairMLA, who recently said:

“The Youth Assembly provides a unique opportunity for young people to engage with democratic processes and debate issues that have a real impact on their lives. Today's discussion demonstrated the thoughtful and informed contributions these Members bring to public policy questions. It has been encouraging to see them examine different perspectives, challenge one another respectfully and carefully consider the implications of potential legislation. Their commitment to representing the views of young people from across Northern Ireland is commendable.”

The afternoon plenary session followed a busy morning programme which included workshops on debating and public speaking, as well as opportunities for Members to network with one another and some MLAs.

This was the second plenary sitting for the current Youth Assembly. Members began their term in October 2025 and will continue to serve until November 2027.

Isaac, a Member of the Youth Assembly, recently said:

“Social media is a huge part of everyday life for young people, and it was great to have an opportunity today to discuss this important issue with other Members and hear different views. Following our morning workshops on public speaking and debating, we enjoyed being able to put everything we learned into practice.”

The Youth Assembly is made up of 90 young people from every constituency across Northern Ireland. Members participate in plenary sittings and committee work, engaging with Assembly Committees and providing a youth perspective on legislation affecting young people. Saturday’s plenary session was the second sitting attended by Youth Assembly Members.

For any media enquiries, please contact: Maureen Heaney, Communications Office, Northern Ireland Assembly.

Email: maureen.heaney@niassembly.gov.uk

Phone: 074 8349 0870

Notes to Editors

Legislation to restrict social media use for under-16s is being considered by the UK Government. More details can be found here.

The Youth Assembly was founded in April 2021, with membership made up of young people in school years 9-12.

The selection process for current Members which concluded in September 2025, was co-designed with young people to ensure that it is as open and fair as possible. 90 members were selected to ensure that young people from all constituencies, Section 75 groups and other communities are represented.

The Youth Assembly was established to perform three functions: to engage with the work of the Northern Ireland Assembly, specifically with Assembly Committees on legislation and inquiries relevant to young people; to undertake project work generated by the three Youth Assembly committees; and to enable consultation with government Departments and to participate in youth voice projects.

