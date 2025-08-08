Youth found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose in Sheffield School

A youth has today (8 August 2025) been convicted of murdering 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose in the courtyard of a Sheffield school in February 2025

The youth (who cannot be named for legal reasons) was also found guilty carrying a hunting knife into school premises at Sheffield Crown Court.

He took the 13cm serrated edged blade into All Saints High School on 3 February and at 12.15pm stabbed fellow pupil Harvey Willgoose. Within a minute Harvey lost consciousness and died.

It was understood the defendant and Harvey had previously been on good terms but fell out over a fight between two other pupils at the same school with each taking opposing sides.

Their fallout escalated on to social media chat, Snapchat, with threats being made between them.

At an earlier hearing, the defendant admitted that he stabbed Harvey causing his death. He accepted his action would amount to manslaughter.

Building the case: losing control. Murder not manslaughter.

The prosecution case was that his actions amounted to murder and not manslaughter.

The defendant claimed that it was a case of losing self-control and this amounted to manslaughter. However, the CPS working alongside South Yorkshire Police, were able to disprove his defence.

The evidence showed he had deliberately concealed and taken a knife into school. He had also previously ignored a friend’s request to hand over the knife on that day to avoid doing “something stupid”.

CCTV footage of the stabbing showed the defendant stabbing Harvey twice, once in the chest and once to the abdomen.

Together the prosecution team were able to unravel the defence arguments that a 15-year-old boy with normal tolerance and self-restraint might have acted in the same way as the defendant did on that fateful day in February.

Chris Hartley of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Very sadly knife crime continues to be an awful blight on local communities leaving people completely devastated by the senseless loss of young lives.

“We would like to express our huge sympathies for family and friends of Harvey Willgoose.

“We hope that these guilty verdicts bring some comfort to the Willgoose family that justice has been served here today.

“The CPS and South Yorkshire Police were able to prove that the defendant did not lose self-control but intended to deliberately attack 15 year old Harvey.

“We remind teenagers that there can be horrendous and serious consequences of carrying knives. It has been proven that if you carry these weapons, you are more likely to use them or be a victim of knife crime. You are putting yourself, other people and your future at risk.

“Please stop carrying knives and stop putting lives in danger.”

Detective Inspector Joe Hackworthy, deputy Senior Investigating Officer on this case, said: “This trial has been a heartbreaking reminder of the devastation knife crime causes in our communities.

“It tears lives and families apart – and that has never been more evident than in this tragic case.

“Tonight, one boy’s family will be spending another night grieving the unimaginable loss of their beloved son, while another boy’s family will be living with the reality that their son faces a life sentence behind bars for murder.

“Our thoughts today are with all those who knew and loved Harvey – especially his family, who have had to endure a lengthy trial because of his murderer’s refusal to admit the full extent of what he did on that tragic day in February.

“They have shown immense courage throughout the court process – and I want to thank them for it.

“The boy who has been found guilty of Harvey’s murder thought carrying a knife would offer him protection and change the way his peers looked at him. He might even have wanted them to fear him.

“But the painful reality is that his decision led to him taking an innocent life, tearing the lives of two families apart, and is about to land him in prison.

“It’s important we try to change attitudes towards violence and carrying weapons – and we can all play a part in tackling knife crime.

“I am mindful South Yorkshire’s young people are currently on their summer holidays and may have been left feeling frightened or anxious following Harvey’s death and the subsequent criminal justice proceedings.

“If you are a parent or carer and suspect your child is carrying a knife, or may be feeling under pressure to carry one, please have an open and honest conversation with them – and encourage them to tell someone they trust if they believe somebody, they know is carrying a weapon.”

Notes to editors