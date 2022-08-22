Youth innovation can help shape the future of African cities

EXPERT COMMENT

To meet the challenges of rapid urbanization, African governments must harness the potential of young innovators to help shape the future of African cities.

It is projected that 1.3 billion people will be living in Africa’s cities by 2050, an increase of almost 1 billion from today, and largely driven by young people migrating to urban centres in search of work. As the continent’s urban population grows, cities will need to adapt by nurturing new economic ecosystems to create jobs, while managing the environmental, social and political pressures that urbanization brings.

The evolution of Africa’s cities is critical for meeting the demands of its youth population and must be co-created with them. Africa’s young innovators are already proving to be an asset in shaping the future of African cities and, if they are allowed to flourish, they could be at the forefront of finding much-needed solutions to the continent’s vast urban challenges.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.