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Youth unemployment Milburn Review interim report - LGA response
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, responded to the interim report on Young People and Work by Alan Milburn
“This review is urgent and lays bare the stark challenge of tackling the youth unemployment crisis.
"Councils are all too familiar with the realities of youth unemployment – it is damaging for an individual's life prospects, the community they live in, and the wider national economy.
"Any solution must have councils at the heart of the effort. As trusted convenors, they are already working with partners in schools, further and higher education providers, health, jobcentres, employers, and the voluntary sector.
"Councils know their residents and communities and understand the needs of the local economy. They are best placed to support with early identification and prevention to get young people back on track to learning and earning.
"Key solution measures need to include a stronger role for local government to help ensure the local offer at post-16 improves, and a focus on a place-based integrated service that enables us to tailor provision to the needs of our local young people."
Department for Work and Pensions: Young people and work: interim report
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