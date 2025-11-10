Youth work: Reflections from my Ambassadors

Youth Work Week is an annual event celebrating youth work. It showcases the impact it can have on children and how it can help inspire them to achieve their ambitions.

Youth work is important for developing life skills, confidence and providing children with a sense of belonging. It encourages participation in their communities and gives them many opportunities. Helping to create a safe community for children is vital and youth centres and groups provide children with a safe place to learn and complete different activities with other young people. Last year, I set out my Big Ambition for youth work.

Many of my current cohort of Youth Ambassadors are involved in youth work. Here they share their experiences:

Yusuf: “Youth work has always played a vital role in my life and in the lives of so many young people I’ve met. I have spent time in several youth centres across the country and know how good youth work can change lives: whether it is a young person in care, someone living with a disability, or simply someone who needs a place to belong, these spaces give hope, confidence and direction to children.

“The best leaders in youth work do more than run activities, they listen, guide and believe in young people even when the world around them does not. Youth work is not an optional extra, it is one of the strongest tools we have to build safer, fairer and more connected communities.”

Finaly: “Scouting has been an important part of my life since I started attending at the age of seven. Being involved in a youth organisation like the Scouts has given me countless opportunities to meet new people, make friends and learn valuable skills while having fun. Through Scouts and later Explorers, I developed teamwork, leadership, and communication skills.

“The leaders play a huge role too; they volunteer their time to make all these activities possible. I now volunteer with my local Cubs group to help out and give younger members the same positive experiences I’ve had.”

Ellencia: “I love being part of a youth group and I’d recommend it to every young person. I started attending a youth group during high school and it has taught me valuable skills and lessons that still apply to me, improving the way I interact with others and view myself.

“Being in a community of other young people with diverse backgrounds and personalities improved my communication and empathy. These skills have helped me form lasting friendships and be significantly more open-minded, qualities I think are essential. It has prepared me for life in more ways than I might have initially thought it would.”

Ashaz: “My journey in youth work began in 2018, when at the age of ten I started attending my local youth club in my hometown. It quickly became a place where I could be myself, make new friends, and take part in exciting opportunities that built my confidence. Youth clubs gave me a sense of belonging and encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone.

“My experience with youth clubs have been the foundation for shaping who I am today, making me confident, community minded and passionate about giving other people the same opportunities to grow and thrive.”