Youth work scheme boosts school attendance in Blaenau Gwent

A partnership between youth work provision and secondary schools in Blaenau Gwent is making positive strides in improving pupils' school attendance.

With dedicated Youth Workers in all secondary schools in the borough, the Blaenau Gwent Youth Service 11 to 16 team provides vital one-on-one and group support, tailored to individual needs. They are making significant progress in improving the school attendance of young people referred to the project.

During half term this week a group of young people aged 11 to 16 have been enjoying a residential course at the Summit Centre in Treharris, taking part in confidence boosting activities such as climbing and caving.

Summer, 15, who attends Brynmawr Foundation School is a member of the youth group and was learning how to rock climb at the Summit Centre.

She said:

Before I started youth club there were days when I didn’t want to go to school because of people or subjects. My attendance was down in the 80s. But going to youth club on a Monday night has really helped with my confidence and behaviour and talking to the youth workers made me realise it was important to attend school for my whole future, not just for my education.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said:

Youth work provides far more than just activities, it creates safe spaces where young people can truly flourish and reach their full potential. I’m delighted to see the impact this scheme is having in Blaenau Gwent, not only in improving school attendance, but also enhancing young people’s wellbeing and confidence. It is giving young people a voice and helping them make positive choices and seize opportunities that will shape their futures.

Councillor Sue Edmunds, Blaenau Gwent Council’s Cabinet Member for People and Education said:

We are on a journey, working with our schools and partners, to improve attendance here in Blaenau Gwent. The role of youth workers in our schools is absolutely fundamental in helping young people to attend and to achieve, as well as being a trusted person to listen to them and provide support and advice.

Youth work plays a key role within the wider education sector. As well as helping to improve school attendance it can ensure young people are happy and fulfilled, supported and safe, and are able to access support when they need it from a trusted adult.

Youth workers are uniquely placed to engage young people in discussions around risky behaviour and often act as the bridge into more specialist support.

Welsh Government will provide over £11.4m to local authorities through the Youth Support Grant in 2025 to 2026 to support youth work provision across Wales.