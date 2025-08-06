Youths who tortured and killed kittens banned from ever owning pets

Two teenagers who admitted torturing and killing kittens have been detained in a young offender institution and banned from ever owning pets again.

The boy, 17, and girl, 17, who cannot be named due to their age, both previously pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

At a sentencing hearing at Highbury Magistrates' Court recently (04 August 2025), the male defendant was sentenced to 12 months' detention in a secure youth centre while the female defendant was sentenced to nine months' detention.

Both defendants were also permanently disqualified from owning pets under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Two eyewitnesses saw the couple holding hands as they approached a secluded part of a footpath in Ruislip, North West London, carrying a black animal carrier with cats inside.

Armed with knives, a blowtorch and scissors, the pair dismembered and left the mutilated bodies behind. One kitten was recovered hanging from a tree.

The kittens that the defendants killed were sourced through legitimate websites where owners sell pets. The pair falsely indicated they were legitimate buyers and paid for the animals in cash.

Stephen Hancock of the Crown Prosecution Service recently said:

“This was an unimaginable act of cruelty on two defenceless animals which caused immense shock across our community. “The manner in which these teenagers left the kittens was deeply disturbing and distressing. “Instead of letting them hide behind their age, the CPS put forward the strongest possible charges to ensure they faced the full consequences of their actions. “Whatever their motivation may have been, both defendants have now been disqualified from ever owning a pet and will have to live with a criminal record for the rest of their life.”

Building the case

Following a rapid investigation by the Metropolitan Police, prosecutors charged both teenagers with a range of offences just two weeks after the kittens were found.

Forensic evidence on the knives, animal carrier and rope found at the scene proving this was a premeditated attack, as well as cell-site data that showed both defendants’ phones present at the scene, all formed part of the CPS’s case.

Expert evidence from a veterinarian was also sourced to ensure we could prove to the court that the animals would have suffered immensely at the hands of both defendants, before succumbing to their injuries.

During police interview, the male defendant laughed when he was shown images of the weapons recovered at the scene. The girl suggested she wanted to dissect the animals due to her interest in biology.

As part of the CPS’s drive to save valuable court time, prosecutors presented the strongest possible visual and eyewitness evidence, ensuring both defendants pleaded guilty to all charges at the earliest possible opportunity.

An RSPCA spokesperson recently said:

“The RSPCA is deeply shocked and saddened by the horrific and completely unnecessary attack on these young animals by two teenagers. “Generally, it is very concerning that many more young people are exposed to animal cruelty than previous generations - and we are troubled by the impact this is having on how animals are valued by society. “Our Animal Kindness Index, a UK-wide annual survey into people’s attitudes towards animals, shows that 60% of 16 and 17 year olds had recently witnessed animal cruelty - including on social media and online, and it is frightening the impact this may be having in desensitising some to the horrors of animal abuse. “But there is hope. The RSPCA is committed to creating a kinder world for every animal, by educating children on animal welfare issues and advocating for animals.”

Notes to Editors