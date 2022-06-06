YPO
|Printable version
YPO & Pritt learning outdoors competition extended
To celebrate Outdoor Classroom Day, YPO, one of the UK’s largest publicly owned buying organisations, and Pritt, have launched a competition for schools to encourage outdoor learning and promote the benefits of creativity and spending time in nature.
Entry into the competition requires school pupils to create a crafting masterpiece by foraging for natural materials and using eco-friendly products. YPO and Pritt are asking for the masterpiece to be inspired by the pupils’ favourite animals, but are open to all sorts of creations, as long as they are inspired by the great outdoors. Entries will be judged by YPO and Pritt, and the winning school will receive £3,000 funding which can be used to support a school trip or other outdoor learning pursuits. The two runner-up schools will each receive a pack of 208 Pritt glue sticks, which are made from 97% natural ingredients, and up to 65% recycled plastic.
YPO helps the education and public sector make savings in procurement through the provision of supplier frameworks and resources like school products, and Pritt has supported child development since 1969 by providing the best, safest, and most sustainable craft products and curriculum-focused educational resources: guides, videos, and downloadable templates to support teachers. The organisations have partnered to offer YPO’s highest value prize ever.
Daniela Alves, Brand Manager at Henkel, Pritt’s parent company, says:
“Learning outdoors is so important for child development - it encourages creativity, problem-solving, independence, confidence, and most importantly, it’s fun! Creating artwork and being in nature also helps increase happiness and promote positive mental well-being, so we hope to shine a light on all of the benefits of outdoor learning and crafting with this competition.”
Martyn Armytage, Head of Education at YPO, said:
“We are excited to launch a competition in partnership with Pritt that will encourage children to learn outdoors and are looking forward to seeing the nature-inspired masterpieces that pupils create. Outdoor learning is hugely beneficial to child development, and our competition will help encourage it in schools across the UK.”
How to enter
To enter the competition, schools should send their creations to YPO using #CraftWithPritt and #YPOCreateandMake on social media, or they can email marketing@ypo.co.uk with their entry. For a bonus entry, you can also sign up for YPO’s newsletters here. Entries are open until Friday 24th June.
Pritt – Craft with Nature terms and conditions:
- By entering this competition, you agree to be legally bound by these Terms and Conditions.
- The closing date/time for entries is 23:59 24th June 2022. To enter the competition, send entries to YPO using #CraftwithPritt or #YPOCreateandMake on social media, or email marketing@ypo.co.uk with your entry. For a bonus entry, you can also sign up for YPO’s newsletters here. Entries are open until 23:59, 24th June 2022.
- Entries are open to all schools in the UK, excluding the Channel Islands, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, and Ireland, with adults (18+) submitting entries on behalf of the class/school.
- The first prize will be for £3,000 cash to go towards a school trip or other outdoor learning pursuit. Second and third prize schools will each receive a pack of 208 Pritt glue sticks.
- It will be at YPO’s sole discretion as to whether any requirements for eligibility have been met.
- Entries will not be accepted from employees of YPO or Pritt and their immediate families.
- The winners will be selected by an independent judge within 4 weeks of the competition closing date.
- YPO and Pritt reserves the right, at their sole discretion to disregard or reject entries where they consider it appropriate to do so.
- No purchase necessary.
- If the winning schools don’t claim their prizes after three (3) attempts to contact them, the prize(s) will be allocated to another nominee.
- No alternative prizes are available.
- The prize winners’ details will be made available after the draw date by writing to the Marketing Department at YPO.
- The winners will be contacted by our marketing team to take part in marketing activities and permission will be sought for promotional photography.
- Any decisions relating to the competition are final and no correspondence will be entered into regarding the competition.
- Any Personal Data shared will be used solely for the purposes of the competition by YPO and/or any appointed third party. By entering this competition, you consent to the use of your Personal Data for the purposes of running this competition, and any other purposes consented to by you. YPO’s Privacy Policy can be found here: https://www.ypo.co.uk/legal/privacy
- Except as detailed within these Terms and Conditions, and as permitted by law, YPO excludes and shall not have any liability to you, or any prize winner, in connection with or arising out of the competition howsoever caused.
- YPO may, at its sole discretion, terminate the competition at any time where there are reasonable grounds to do so without liability to you.
- YPO may amend these Terms and Conditions at any time without notice to you.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/ypo-and-pritt-learning-outdoors-competition---extended
|Events
Latest News from
YPO
Public sector urged to work with SMEs in 202223/05/2022 13:33:00
A new report on public sector attitudes to spending with SMEs has found that close to a fifth (18 per cent) of public sector organisations currently have no plans in place to work with more SMEs in 2022.
YPO & Pritt learning outdoors competition23/05/2022 11:38:00
To celebrate Outdoor Classroom Day, YPO, one of the UK’s largest publicly owned buying organisations, and Pritt, have launched a competition for schools to encourage outdoor learning and promote the benefits of creativity and spending time in nature.
Councils collaborate on mail services to cut costs19/05/2022 14:38:00
In 2015 Kirklees Council led a Northern tendering process to procure postal services through the collaboration of a group of councils.
EdTech to close education gaps widened by pandemic06/05/2022 10:05:00
YPO, one of the UK’s largest publicly owned buying organisations is collaborating with a new EdTech tutoring platform, askOLA, to help address education challenges exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Apprenticeship framework news update - round 1505/05/2022 13:05:00
The latest round of our Apprenticeships framework is live, now offering an even wider choice of apprenticeships standards.
Education in the post COVID world05/05/2022 10:33:00
There is no doubt that over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has created huge challenges across the public sector, and education was no exception.
Seven Force: A managed service for temporary staff28/03/2022 11:05:00
Blog posted by: Amy Clark – Category Buyer of HR Services at YPO, 24 March 2022.
A new partnership: Delivering ICT solutions15/03/2022 16:38:00
We have established a powerful partnership with NEPO, North East Procurement Organisation, to expand our ICT procurement solutions.
Greater Manchester Collaboration of Authorities09/03/2022 16:05:00
In June 2021, led by STAR procurement and Trafford Council on behalf of the Associate Members of the Greater Manchester Collaboration of Authorities, they issued an invitation to tender for Temporary Staffing Supply under the YPO framework lot 1, Managing Temporary Recruitment for Local Authorities.