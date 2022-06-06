YPO & Pritt learning outdoors competition extended

To celebrate Outdoor Classroom Day, YPO, one of the UK’s largest publicly owned buying organisations, and Pritt, have launched a competition for schools to encourage outdoor learning and promote the benefits of creativity and spending time in nature.

Entry into the competition requires school pupils to create a crafting masterpiece by foraging for natural materials and using eco-friendly products. YPO and Pritt are asking for the masterpiece to be inspired by the pupils’ favourite animals, but are open to all sorts of creations, as long as they are inspired by the great outdoors. Entries will be judged by YPO and Pritt, and the winning school will receive £3,000 funding which can be used to support a school trip or other outdoor learning pursuits. The two runner-up schools will each receive a pack of 208 Pritt glue sticks, which are made from 97% natural ingredients, and up to 65% recycled plastic.

YPO helps the education and public sector make savings in procurement through the provision of supplier frameworks and resources like school products, and Pritt has supported child development since 1969 by providing the best, safest, and most sustainable craft products and curriculum-focused educational resources: guides, videos, and downloadable templates to support teachers. The organisations have partnered to offer YPO’s highest value prize ever.

Daniela Alves, Brand Manager at Henkel, Pritt’s parent company, says:

“Learning outdoors is so important for child development - it encourages creativity, problem-solving, independence, confidence, and most importantly, it’s fun! Creating artwork and being in nature also helps increase happiness and promote positive mental well-being, so we hope to shine a light on all of the benefits of outdoor learning and crafting with this competition.”

Martyn Armytage, Head of Education at YPO, said:

“We are excited to launch a competition in partnership with Pritt that will encourage children to learn outdoors and are looking forward to seeing the nature-inspired masterpieces that pupils create. Outdoor learning is hugely beneficial to child development, and our competition will help encourage it in schools across the UK.”

How to enter



To enter the competition, schools should send their creations to YPO using #CraftWithPritt and #YPOCreateandMake on social media, or they can email marketing@ypo.co.uk with their entry. For a bonus entry, you can also sign up for YPO’s newsletters here. Entries are open until Friday 24th June.

