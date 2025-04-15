YPO and Brownlee boost children's fitness

Thousands of schoolchildren will be helped on the road to an active, healthy lifestyle this year, as YPO continues its partnership with the Brownlee Foundation.

There is also great news for pupils in YPO’s home city of Wakefield, with a new flagship event coming to Silcoates School on 25 June.

Founded by Team GB Olympic triathlete brothers Alistair and Johnny Brownlee, the Brownlee Foundation brings mini-triathlon style events to schools.

Aimed at Key Stage 2 pupils, the free events enable children to enjoy being active in a non-competitive and inclusive environment, promoting active and healthy lifestyles to school children from all backgrounds.

Supporting the event for the second year running, YPO has donated 17,000 branded kit bags that will be used by children partaking in the triathlon activities.

Seventeen events will take place nationwide up and down the country, with more than 1,000 pupils expected at each event.

For schools in and around the Wakefield area who wish to register for the event, please see here.