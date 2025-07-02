YPO
|Printable version
YPO and Brownlee Foundation Host Flagship Event
The Brownlee Foundation visited Wakefield this week, teaming up with YPO to host a special flagship event in West Yorkshire.
Over a thousand schoolchildren, swam, cycled and ran as part of the Wakefield event, which brings mini non-competitive triathlon events to Primary Schools.
Schools from all around the Wakefield area participated in the fun, free event at Silcoates School, which encourages children to partake in sport and physical activity.
YPO staff volunteers, along with Alistair Brownlee, could be spotted in their signature purple T-shirts helping the little aspiring athletes along the way.
The purple-shirted volunteers participated in some physical activity of their own, as teams competed in a special glue stick relay race, one of YPO’s signature products.
The Wakefield-based public sector buying organisation provided sustainable goodie bags, which could also be reused as PE kit bags. The bags were filled with free school equipment.
Founded by Team GB Olympic triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, the Brownlee Foundation aims to inspire schoolchildren nationwide to lead active, healthy lifestyles.
The Yorkshire brothers are multiple-time Olympic medallists who caught the attention of the public's eyes during the famous moment in 2016 when Alistair helped his exhausted brother Jonny over the finish line in Mexico.
The free events enable children to enjoy being active in a fun, non-competitive and inclusive environment, promoting the enjoyment of being active to school children from all backgrounds and abilities.
Partnering up with the Brownlee Foundation for the second year running, YPO has donated 17,000 branded kit bags that will be used by children partaking in the triathlon activities.
Earlier in the year, Alistair Brownlee was also the guest keynote speaker at YPO’s supplier summit, an annual procurement innovation conference held this year at Dean Clough Mills, Halifax.
15 events occurred in 2025 up and down the country, with more than 1,000 pupils expected at each event.
YPO Managing Director, Simon Hill, recently commented:
“The event was a fantastic day, it was great to bring the Brownlee Foundation to Wakefield. Giving back to the local community, providing for schools, and promoting a happy, healthy lifestyle for children are all values YPO and the Brownlee Foundation share. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership.”
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/ypo-and-brownlee-foundation-boost-activity
|Events
Latest News from
YPO
YPO Supplier Summit 2025 Shaping Tomorrow Together30/06/2025 13:25:00
On Tuesday 29th April, the public sector supplier community gathered in Halifax for the biggest ever YPO Supplier Summit.
YPO crowned champions at wellbeing awards16/06/2025 09:10:00
YPO took home gold at the Inside Out Awards as we were crowned Public Sector Employer of the Year.
Celebrating Volunteers Week09/06/2025 14:33:00
Volunteers’ Week is an annual UK-wide campaign held from the first Monday in June to celebrate and recognise the contributions of volunteers.
YPO gives £1,500 to green-fingered pupils09/06/2025 12:38:00
YPO helped green-fingered pupils get out into the garden as part of our partnership with the Twinkl Community Collection.
Robot invasion at Schools and Academies Show13/05/2025 13:25:00
There’s no cause for alarm, though. Cooper the STEM Robot is just 10cm tall and on a mission to help primary school children learn the core subjects of science, technology, engineering and maths.
We're helping to turn Yorkshire pink for charity!13/05/2025 11:20:00
YPO is backing a children’s cancer charity fundraiser that will “turn Yorkshire pink” next month.
YPO spreads the word as NSPCC partnership extended30/04/2025 09:25:00
YPO delivery vans will carry a message about changing children’s lives for the better, after one of the UK's largest public buying organisations renewed its charity partnership with the NSPCC.
Tara’s marathon run raises £3,820 for NSPCC28/04/2025 16:25:00
YPO business manager Tara Charlesworth raised an incredible £3,820 for the NSPCC by running her first London Marathon on Sunday.