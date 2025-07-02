YPO and Brownlee Foundation Host Flagship Event

The Brownlee Foundation visited Wakefield this week, teaming up with YPO to host a special flagship event in West Yorkshire.

Over a thousand schoolchildren, swam, cycled and ran as part of the Wakefield event, which brings mini non-competitive triathlon events to Primary Schools.

Schools from all around the Wakefield area participated in the fun, free event at Silcoates School, which encourages children to partake in sport and physical activity.

YPO staff volunteers, along with Alistair Brownlee, could be spotted in their signature purple T-shirts helping the little aspiring athletes along the way.

The purple-shirted volunteers participated in some physical activity of their own, as teams competed in a special glue stick relay race, one of YPO’s signature products.

The Wakefield-based public sector buying organisation provided sustainable goodie bags, which could also be reused as PE kit bags. The bags were filled with free school equipment.

Founded by Team GB Olympic triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, the Brownlee Foundation aims to inspire schoolchildren nationwide to lead active, healthy lifestyles.

The Yorkshire brothers are multiple-time Olympic medallists who caught the attention of the public's eyes during the famous moment in 2016 when Alistair helped his exhausted brother Jonny over the finish line in Mexico.

The free events enable children to enjoy being active in a fun, non-competitive and inclusive environment, promoting the enjoyment of being active to school children from all backgrounds and abilities.

Partnering up with the Brownlee Foundation for the second year running, YPO has donated 17,000 branded kit bags that will be used by children partaking in the triathlon activities.

Earlier in the year, Alistair Brownlee was also the guest keynote speaker at YPO’s supplier summit, an annual procurement innovation conference held this year at Dean Clough Mills, Halifax.

15 events occurred in 2025 up and down the country, with more than 1,000 pupils expected at each event.

YPO Managing Director, Simon Hill, recently commented: