YPO and Brownlee Foundation Partner to support next generation of young athletes.

YPO has announced a new partnership with the Brownlee Foundation, supporting free sport events that promote being active and healthy lifestyles for school children from all backgrounds.

Supporting the events for the first time, the Wakefield-based public sector purchasing organisation has donated 12,000 branded kit bags that will be handed out to children joining in triathlon activities.

Founded by Olympic triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, this year’s mini-triathlon events began in Leeds on Monday 20 May. The programme will run until Friday 28 June, with 12 events set to take place across the country.

Throughout the 2024 programme, the YPO-supported Brownlee Foundation events will reach over 12,000 school children in a bid to inspire them to regularly take part in sport.

Aimed at Key Stage 2 pupils, the free events enable children to enjoy being active in a non-competitive and inclusive environment. With no need for any previous triathlon experience, all abilities are able to take part.

