YPO and NSPCC partnership celebrates Pride
Across the country, rainbow flags and posters have flown throughout June to celebrate Pride month.
Pride celebrates the country’s LGBTQ+ community, but for many children, that spirit of support and togetherness is simply not there. YPO is proud to have joined forces with the NSPCC, the UK’s leading child protection charity which runs the Childline service.
Last year, Childline delivered almost 3,400 counselling sessions over the last year where gender identity and sexuality were a child’s main worry. The most frequently mentioned concerns by these young people were worries about coming out, questioning their sexuality and/or gender identity, gender dysphoria and discrimination. Bullying due to gender and sexuality was also a common concern.
It is important that parents and carers and adults in trusted positions, like school workers, know how to respond to young people who are exploring their sexuality and gender identity, and to offer support to young people who want to discuss these topics.
Childline encourages young people to remember there's no such thing as normal, and has resources available online for parents and children. The NSPCC also supports secondary schoolteachers to teach young people about sex and relationships through its Talk Relationships resources, which were designed to increase teacher confidence. It can be a difficult or confusing subject matter, but it’s equally hard for young people who need support while they discover who they are so it’s vital they are supported when they need it.
For a limited time, Talk Relationships resources are free to all schools across the country. Feedback suggests those who have already used them found the Talk Relationships e-learning helpful in giving them the knowledge and confidence needed to offer young people education and support in the most appropriate way.
To find out more about the resources, phone 0800 389 5347, email help@nspcc.org.uk and put ‘Talk Relationships’ in the subject line, or visit learning.nspcc.org.uk and search for ‘Talk Relationships’.
Adults who want to find out more about how to support young people around this or any other topic can visit the NSPCC website, phone the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 8005000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/ypo-and-nspcc-celebrate-pride-and-talk-relationships-training
