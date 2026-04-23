YPO and Pagabo form procurement partnership

Public sector procurement leaders YPO and Pagabo have formed a 10-year strategic delivery partnership that will see resources, reputation and expertise combined to establish a new benchmark for construction procurement.

YPO is one of the UK’s largest public sector buying organisations, while Pagabo is the UK’s leading digital procurement specialist that manages a suite of frameworks across the construction, infrastructure, development and consultancy sectors. This long-term initiative brings together the scale and trust of YPO with the delivery expertise of Pagabo, to transform how complex construction projects are procured and delivered across the public sector.

The partnership will bring new procurement options to the market, starting in the coming weeks with framework agreements catering for construction, infrastructure and development. Under the partnership, all new framework agreements will see YPO as contracting authority, while Pagabo will be responsible for design, delivery and ongoing management.

Amman Boughan, group CEO at Pagabo, said:

“Everything that we do at Pagabo furthers our mission to make procurement easier, quicker and more effective, and we’re confident that this new delivery partnership with YPO is a major step forward for both organisations. “Data-driven, digital procurement is positively shaking things up in the public sector already. Now, through YPO’s widespread trust and reach, and our digital-first delivery approach, we can establish a best-in-class proposition together that ensures procurement is a force for good in the public sector. With widespread capital expenditure entering the market to improve the lives of people across the UK, it’s essential that procurement is recognised as an able delivery vehicle for new infrastructure as well as social value, local growth and environmental improvements.”

The partnership has been formed little more than one year on from the introduction of the Procurement Act 2023, which is still a source of caution and uncertainty for public sector organisations. Combining extensive experience and expertise in procurement management, compliance and value, YPO and Pagabo will be working together to tackle common public sector challenges including regulation complexity, delivery pressures and capacity constraints.

At the same time as providing simple, fast and compliant routes to market, the two organisations will support public sector organisations by ensuring that procurement delivers measurable social value and sustainability outcomes. In practice, this means supporting local economies and supply chains, increasing skills and employment opportunities, contributing to environmental improvements, and promoting ethical procurement.

Michelle Walker, head of procurement services at YPO, said:

“With Pagabo, we’ve established a market-leading delivery partnership to ensure procurement is a catalyst for real-world outcomes. As we continue our own evolution, which further develops the construction, infrastructure and development sectors, this partnership is a significant move. “We were already aware of the excellent reputation that Pagabo maintains in the construction sector, but the rigorous tender process that led to the formation of this partnership was further evidence of their attention to detail and commitment to impact. As this new collective chapter has come to fruition, every effort has been made to successfully ensure that we share values and ambitions that will enable us to support the public sector with faster and smarter delivery of new infrastructure.”

To learn more about Pagabo, visit www.pagabo.co.uk