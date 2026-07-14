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YPO and Trinity launch joint equipment
Wakefield Trinity RLFC and Wakefield-based public sector buying organisation YPO have recently unveiled a new dual-branded Rugby League equipment range.
The launch of this new kit forms part of YPO’s role as Principal Inclusion Rugby League Partner and supports the Foundation’s four-figure partnership programme.
The Community Foundation, with YPO’s support, provides free Rugby League and multi-sports taster sessions to Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) schools across the Wakefield district.
The YPO-dual-branded equipment will be distributed to the Foundation’s partner SEND schools, ensuring young people with additional needs have the practical resources needed to take part in inclusive sporting activity.
The principal inclusion partnership also supports the Foundation’s work in building a lasting Rugby League legacy within SEND education settings.
Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation is the charitable arm of Wakefield Trinity and uses the power of Rugby League to inspire, educate, and develop communities across the Wakefield district.
The partnership with YPO will continue to support the reach and growth of inclusion in Rugby League, ensuring opportunities remain accessible to all.
Simon Hill, Managing Director at YPO, commented:
“We’re extremely proud to see the launch of this dual-branded equipment as part of our partnership with Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation. Providing high-quality, practical equipment makes a real difference, which helps SEND schools deliver inclusive sporting opportunities. As a Wakefield-based organisation, we see investing in partnerships that align with our values as hugely important. This collaboration reflects YPO’s continued commitment to inclusion, physical activity and supporting young people of all abilities.”
Luke Shale, Head of Foundation at Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation, adds:
“YPO’s support as our Principal Inclusion Rugby League Partner has already had a positive impact. The introduction of this dual-branded equipment ensures our SEND schools are well equipped to deliver inclusive sessions that genuinely engage young people. Their commitment to SEND services and extensive product range make them an invaluable partner as we work to expand access to inclusive Rugby League across the district.”
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/ypo-and-trinity-launch-joint-equiptment
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