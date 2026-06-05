YPO
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YPO backs Out There to empower local young people
YPO is supporting Outwood Grange Academies Trust’s Out There initiative, helping to empower young people to take practical action and strengthen their local communities.
To mark National Volunteers’ Week, YPO is celebrating the impact of the programme, with more than 90% of participating teams reporting that their communities felt like better places to live following their projects last year.
In 2025, 400 students delivered 2,500 hours of volunteering across 42 schools and 13 local authorities.
Through a range of initiatives – from revitalising green spaces and supporting local hospices to launching community podcasts and book exchanges - students have made a visible, positive difference to the places where they live.
More than half of pupils also reported feeling more connected to different generations and community groups as a result of their involvement.
YPO announced its headline sponsorship of the initiative in April, helping encourage volunteering, social connection, and positive local action at a time when community engagement matters more than ever.
The partnership aligns with the government’s focus on building stronger communities through volunteering and local engagement.
Simon Hill, YPO’s Managing Director, yesterday said:
“As a public-sector organisation committed to championing public value, YPO is proud to support initiatives that create meaningful opportunities for young people and deliver lasting benefits for the 13 local authority communities which publicly own YPO.”
Lee Wilson, Outwood Grange Academies Trust CEO, yesterday said:
“We are immensely proud of this initiative because it serves as a vehicle for the next generation to show the world exactly who they are.
“These initiatives are more than just projects; they are a blueprint for the future, proving that when young people lead, the entire community wins.”
Building on last year’s success, the Trust is aiming to engage 20,000 students and deliver more than 5,000 community projects this year, with almost 1,000 students already registered since sign-ups opened in March.
The community action projects will run until the end of August. For more information on the programme or to find out how to get involved, visit here.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/ypo-backs-out-there-to-empower-local-young-people
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