YPO Board take on the Climb of Life

Four YPO Board members, are embarking on a charity hike to support the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) and NSPCC aiming to raise £10,000.

The intrepid fund-raisers are set to embark on the Climb of Life challenge on Friday November 14, setting off from basecamp in Grasmere, Cumbria.

Executive Director (ED) for Finance, Julie Hawley, is supporting ICR, along with Debbie Nice, a B2B consultant in YPO’s customer experience and sales team.

They will be joined by Jacquie Lightfoot (ED, Logistics); Richard Taylor (Interim ED, Commercial) and Andrea Smith (ED, Procurement Services), who are all fund-raising for the NSPCC, YPO’s corporate charity partner.

The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) is a world-leading research centre dedicated to understanding cancer and developing cutting-edge treatments, while the NSPCC is the UK’s leading children’s charity working to prevent abuse and support recovery.

Here’s how you can get involved:

Donate through our JustGiving pages (links at the bottom of the article)

Share the campaign with your colleagues and networks

Cheer them on as we work toward our fundraising goals

Every contribution—big or small—makes a genuine difference.

Now in its 38th year, the Climb of Life was founded by Graeme Chapman MBE and has been walked by 350 trekkers, totalling 4,575,000ft - the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest 157 times!

This popular event has already raised over £1.5m for vital research.

Some of the groups climb peaks including Helvelyn, Bowfell, Crinkle Crags and the Langdale Pikes.

Others carry out more “gentle” walks along locations such as Helm Crag and Gibson Knott.

For more details on the Climb of Life click here.

Wishing Julie, Richard, Andrea, Jacquie and Debbie the very best of luck with this phenomenal challenge!

